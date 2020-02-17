Carlisle school board could vote on marking period changes this Thursday

Carlisle Area School Board members could decide this week to reduce from four to three the number of marking periods for elementary school students in 2020-21.
That is one of the suggested calendar changes that could be voted on during the regular monthly board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.
“We have shared it with families,” board President Paula Bussard said of the calendar during a board-as-a-whole committee meeting last week. “We didn’t receive any complaints.”
The first “elementary marking period” for next school year would have 58 days ending on Nov. 13. This would be followed by the second “elementary marking period,” also of 58 days, ending on Feb. 26, 2021. The final “elementary marking period” be 62 days ending June 3, 2021.
The number of marking periods for middle school and high school students will remain at four for 2020-21. The proposed calendar calls for “secondary marking periods” of 45-47 days each to end on Oct. 28, 2020, Jan. 14, 2021, March 24, 2021, and June 3, 2021.
A smooth transition
The shift to fewer marking periods should be a smooth transition for local families, said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for Carlisle Area School District. “There will be very little change to the student in the classroom. They will still experience their teacher and their curriculum.”
A board vote on the school calendar was delayed about six weeks while the elementary school principals briefed and gathered input from families and parent-teacher organizations, Gogoj said. “We certainly wanted to do the right thing and get the word out.”
The change would enable the district to better time the issuing of the first report card with November parent-teacher conferences. This would yield data and conversations that are more relevant, timely and meaningful for the student, family and teacher, Gogoj said.
The current school year has four marking periods for all levels of students with a first marking period that ended on Oct. 23. “Under our current schedule, conferences occur about a month after the end of the first-quarter marking period,” Gogoj said. “By that time, it is no longer fresh material. In order for teachers to prepare for the conferences, they either have to talk about old data or reconstituted data.”
He said the district transition to standards-based report cards has highlighted the need to build in more time at the start of the school year to allow students to acclimate to the new grade level, develop strong relationships with peers and their teacher and to understand procedures before they learn and master reportable standards.
Standards-based report card
A reduction in marking periods is becoming more common as school districts shift to a standards-based report card for their elementary schools, Gogoj said. Five years ago, Carlisle moved away from a traditional subject area-letter grade format to a standards-based format where each subject area is divided first into broad categories of skills and then into specific skills based on the grade level.
For example, language arts for a kindergarten report card includes the category “Print Concepts” and the skill “Recognizes 26 uppercase letters” while math for a fifth-grade report card includes the category “Measurements and Data” and the skill “Converts measurement units.”
Under this format, the teacher has to input a letter code for each skill indicating how the student is doing. An “E” means the student “Exceeds the Standard” by demonstrating in-depth or higher level applications. An “M” means they are meeting standard. A “P” means progress toward the standard. An “I” means intensive progress is needed before the student meets the standard. An “NT” means that particular skill was not taught in a marking period.
It takes time for teachers to analyze each data point and then input an accurate letter code for each skill based on the standards, Gogoj said. Having one less marking period enables teachers to reduce this assessment time while increasing instructional time and the opportunities for their students to achieve mastery. Under the format, teachers still have the flexibility to write comments on report cards that are specific to each child.
“Even under the quarterly system, we’ve never relied on the report card to be the primary communicator to families,” Gogoj said. “If a student is struggling academically, our teachers would be reaching out long before that.”
Aside from the proposed changes in marking periods, the draft 2020-21 calendar also includes a shift in the timing of spring parent-teacher conferences from February to March. As in November, this would enable the district to better time the issuing of a report card to the conferences for a more timely and relevant review.
Professional development changes
In recent years, Carlisle school district has scheduled four professional development days during the first week following the close of the academic year. But it has been found that this is not the optimal time for teachers to learn new skills or techniques.
“Teachers do a really good job but ending a school year can be a stressful time,” Gogoj said. “They are not focused. Everybody is ready for the [summer] break. There’s too much of a lapse time until the start of the next school year to apply what they had learned in professional development.”
The calendar for 2020-21 would “embed” the four days at strategic points throughout the school year to allow for the immediate application of what is learned.
