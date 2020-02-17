Carlisle school board could vote on marking period changes this Thursday

A board vote on the school calendar was delayed about six weeks while the elementary school principals briefed and gathered input from families and parent-teacher organizations, Gogoj said. “We certainly wanted to do the right thing and get the word out.”

The change would enable the district to better time the issuing of the first report card with November parent-teacher conferences. This would yield data and conversations that are more relevant, timely and meaningful for the student, family and teacher, Gogoj said.

The current school year has four marking periods for all levels of students with a first marking period that ended on Oct. 23. “Under our current schedule, conferences occur about a month after the end of the first-quarter marking period,” Gogoj said. “By that time, it is no longer fresh material. In order for teachers to prepare for the conferences, they either have to talk about old data or reconstituted data.”

He said the district transition to standards-based report cards has highlighted the need to build in more time at the start of the school year to allow students to acclimate to the new grade level, develop strong relationships with peers and their teacher and to understand procedures before they learn and master reportable standards.

Standards-based report card