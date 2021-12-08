Carlisle school board could hire Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent

Carlisle Area School Board members could vote Thursday on a proposal to hire Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent starting Jan. 1 until a permanent replacement for Christina Spielbauer can take office.

Sanker is a recognizable name in local education. In June 2013, she retired after a 38-year career that began in the classroom as a business education teacher and ended with her being superintendent of South Middleton School District.

There will be two agenda items pertaining to Sanker when the Carlisle board meets at 7 p.m. for its regular monthly meeting in the McGowan auditorium of Carlisle High School.

The first item would appoint Sanker to the role of independent consultant in the Carlisle superintendent’s office retroactive to Monday, Dec. 6, until Dec. 31 when Spielbauer steps down as chief executive officer.

The second agenda item would hire Sanker as acting superintendent for Carlisle Area School District for a period not exceeding six months from January through July 1 — the target deadline for a replacement to be hired. Pending board approval of the agenda items, Sanker will be paid a rate of $750 per day for her work as a consultant and acting superintendent.

State law allows retired superintendents to hire themselves out as acting superintendents for school districts in transition, Carlisle school board president Paula Bussard said during a phone interview Wednesday.

Since her retirement from South Middleton in 2013, Sanker has worked four times as an acting superintendent for three school districts, Bussard said. “She has experience. She understands the role of leading a district while it is searching for a permanent superintendent.”

In 2014, Sanker was acting superintendent of the Daniel Boone Area School District in Berks County. This was followed by her first stint as acting superintendent with the Camp Hill School District from late 2016 into 2017. From mid-to-late 2017, Sanker led the West York Area School District during its period of transition before returning to Camp Hill for her second stint as acting superintendent from fall 2020 to spring 2021.

“She was one of several people that we interviewed,” Bussard said of Sanker. “She’s highly regarded. Her references were stellar." Aside from her professional reputation, Sanker had the advantage of local knowledge and experience.

“She understands Cumberland County and the greater Carlisle area,” Bussard said. “She knows the community. She will be able to hit the ground running in a lot of ways.”

Since Carlisle can’t have two superintendents at the same time, the board will consider the agenda item to hire Sanker on as a consultant so that she could work with Spielbauer to get up to speed with the current priorities, projects and issues facing the school district, Bussard said.

“We want to be able to have a permanent superintendent start no later than July 1, 2022,” she added. “It could take several months for that process. If you are hiring someone who is currently employed in a capacity with another school district, they have to be able to give notice. That’s why the acting superintendent contract is for a period not to exceed six months.”

When it meets Thursday, the board may also vote on a $30,000 contract to hire the Chester County Intermediate Unit to conduct a statewide search for a replacement superintendent, Bussard said. She added, aside from providing services to school districts, intermediate units have the ability to engage in entrepreneurial services tied to public education.

The Chester County Intermediate Unit has a stellar track record as a Pennsylvania-based search firm, Bussard said. “They do their due diligence. Ninety-five percent of the superintendents they recruit have their contracts renewed.”

In the midst of a nationwide labor shortage, Bussard was confident that Carlisle school district could draw a range of qualified applicants. She cited as strengths district finances, its academic programs, its administrative team and its close relationships with local businesses and community organizations.

“We feel our district is in a good position,” she said. “We have a good relationship with our bargaining unit. We have a board that understands its role in governance. These are attributes that hold us in good stead in searching for a permanent candidate.” As an early stage in the job search, board members will meet with the Chester County Intermediate Unit team to finalize the job description and hone on the desired characteristics the district and community wants to see in a superintendent.

“We are going to be seeking input from teachers, support staff, parents, the administrative team and business and community leaders on the attributes we really want to search for,” Bussard said. She added the work will probably take place after Jan. 1 in the form of focus groups and surveys.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

