Carlisle school board cancels April committee meetings

Carlisle Area School Board has canceled committee meetings scheduled for the first two Thursdays in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, board President Paula Bussard said Wednesday.
The board still plans to convene its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m., Bussard said. However, recently approved protocols would be in effect.
The board on March 19 approved a motion that suspends the requirement that a majority of board members physically attend board meetings during the emergency.
You have free articles remaining.
That decision cleared the way for board members to attend meetings through electronic communications until the emergency and social distancing guidelines are lifted. Board meetings will still be convened with at least one board member present along with either Superintendent Christina Spielbauer or Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend.
The public will be notified on how to participate electronically in future meetings. Having a board member and a top official present at each meeting allows members of the public to attend if they don’t have the means to participate in the virtual board meeting.
The school board usually schedules committee meetings the first and second Thursday of each month to discuss items that may appear on the regular meeting agenda the third Thursday.
The plan for April is to convene a committee meeting immediately before the regular April 16 meeting if it is deemed necessary, Bussard said. Meanwhile, the board on March 19 passed a motion that would allow Spielbauer to pay bills, execute contracts and perform other necessary administrative duties in the event the April regular meeting is canceled.
State law requires school boards to meet every other month, Bussard said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!