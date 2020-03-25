Carlisle school board cancels April committee meetings

Carlisle Area School Board has canceled committee meetings scheduled for the first two Thursdays in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, board President Paula Bussard said Wednesday.

The board still plans to convene its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m., Bussard said. However, recently approved protocols would be in effect.

The board on March 19 approved a motion that suspends the requirement that a majority of board members physically attend board meetings during the emergency.

That decision cleared the way for board members to attend meetings through electronic communications until the emergency and social distancing guidelines are lifted. Board meetings will still be convened with at least one board member present along with either Superintendent Christina Spielbauer or Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend.

The public will be notified on how to participate electronically in future meetings. Having a board member and a top official present at each meeting allows members of the public to attend if they don’t have the means to participate in the virtual board meeting.