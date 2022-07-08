Carlisle school board approves three administrators as part of plan to realign district leadership

Carlisle Area School Board promoted three administrators Thursday as part of a plan to restructure and realign the district-level leadership team.

The board voted 7-0 to approve a four-year contract making former Director of Education, Michael Gogoj, the assistant superintendent. His appointment was at the recommendation of Colleen Friend, who took over as the superintendent of Carlisle Area School District (CASD) on July 1.

“I’ve known Michael since he taught some of my children social studies at Lamberton [Middle School], Board Member Bruce Clash said prior to the vote. “I had the joy of watching his rapport with parents and students as a teacher and assistant principal. We’re in real good hands.”

The contract covers the period July 8, 2022 through June 30, 2026, with a starting salary of $142,000, Board President Paula Bussard said. Board members Rick Coplen and David Miller were absent from the special meeting held to make the leadership changes.

“Thank you for your support and confidence,” Gogoj told board members. “I’m looking forward to new responsibilities and stretching myself professionally.

“Along with my colleagues, we feel an immense sense of responsibility to our students, staff and community,” Gogoj added. “Our goals should be lofty and inspirational to provide students with the best educational experiences, to engender pride in being a student or employee within our district and for CASD to be viewed as a leader in quality and creativity in the work that we do.”

Prior to Thursday, Friend already had on her team administrators serving as business manager, director of digital learning, director of facilities, director of student services and director of technology.

The board Thursday approved a personnel report from Friend that reorganized the responsibilities of director of education and director of operations into the new positions of director of elementary operations and director of secondary operations.

Monique Wallace, principal of Hamilton Elementary School, was promoted to the elementary operations position with an adjusted salary of $138,631.

Aside from managing operations at seven elementary schools, Wallace will supervise the building principals and led the district through a restructuring of its elementary program, Friend said. She added Wallace will also oversee district transportation and serve as the district’s homeless liaison and point of contact with the Cumberland County Children & Youth Services.

“She’s a natural fit for this position,” Friend said of Wallace.

Michael Black, principal of Carlisle High School, was promoted to the secondary operations position with an adjusted salary of $128,729.

“He brings both middle level and high school experience to the role of director,” Friend said. “He has been pivotal at creating a brand for the school district.”

Aside from managing operations at two middle schools and one high school, Black will focus expertise on district culture and climate, safety and security and facilities, Friend said. She added his list of tasks include overseeing student growth and success in grades 6-12, adjusting the middle school and high school schedules, developing graduation pathways and improving college enrollment and high school graduation rates among the student body.

The promotions of Wallace and Black were effective Friday, July 8.