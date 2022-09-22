Carlisle school board approves three additional change orders for turf project

The Sentinel

Board members voted 6-1 to authorize a total of $67,000 in payments to Clark Companies of Delhi, New York. David R. Miller cast the only no vote. Board members Sue Bowers and Anne Lauritzen were absent.

One change order of $32,000 is for the removal of subsurface rock deposits under the field to make way for the installation of the infill and base layers beneath the turf.

This included the use of heavy duty equipment to break up the deposits and haul the rock off the worksite, said Gerald Eby, a board member who serves on the facilities committee.

Two other change orders, totaling $35,000, were for labor and equipment to install suitable fill and a subbase of gravel for a future asphalt pedestrian walkway and bleacher pad.

This work will make the edge of the field more suitable for spectators who want to watch the games, Eby said. “The field is ready to use including the lights.”

Prior to the start of the project, the grass field located across Bellaire Drive from the school’s football stadium was used as a practice field by the varsity football team. The replacement synthetic field will be used by the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams as well as the marching band, cheerleaders and physical education classes.

In the past, Miller expressed concern about the financial costs and safety issues associated with a synthetic turf field. “This falls within the larger project which I have previously stated that I don’t agree with,” Miller said last week, referring to the change orders. “That’s where I stand on it.”

Board member Rick Coplen said the change orders are necessary for the district to comply with ADA requirements to provide handicapped accessibility.

“Envision in the future a veteran who is disabled who wants to see his or her daughter play soccer,” Coplen said. “This is going to enable that. To me, this is an absolute no-brainer.”

Eby took the ball further down field. “As we add more and more students to the athletic programs, we need to keep our facilities in good shape and to increase the number and size so that people can participate,” he said.

“There are going to be more and more things that we are going to have to do to make our athletic fields and facilities better,” Eby added. “We have issues with upgrading the bathrooms in the field house for not only the guests but the people who come to play.”

The board in December approved a $3.19 million project that includes the development of the multipurpose turf field. The project is being described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

The multiyear plan came out of a study by a task force of district administrators and school board members working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz, Lancaster County. That task force looked at the current and future program needs of not just student athletes, but the marching band and physical education classes offered at both the high school and middle school.

In the spring, board members approved an $89,515 change order for rock removal connected to work to bury electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines along Bellaire Drive. In August, the board approved a $22,600 change order to increase the height of the fence enclosing the field from 4 feet to 7 feet.