Carlisle school board approves purchase of computer course textbooks

Carlisle Area School Board members recently served up a helping of instructional material for a Raspberry Pi computer course scheduled at the high school next year.
The board last week adopted the textbook “Raspberry Pi Cookbook: Software and Hardware Problems and Solutions” for the course that is open to juniors and seniors.
The textbook contains instructions for programming in Python and for completing physical computing projects using Raspberry Pi, a series of single-board microcomputers developed in the United Kingdom.
“This textbook would serve as a supplemental resource to support the coding component of the course,” said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction. “Students learn and apply introductory programming techniques through activities such as manipulating aspects of a video game and constructing a Raspberry Pi computer.”
The board motion to adopt the textbook includes a directive to district administrators to purchase 20 copies at a cost of $30 each. The course will meet five school periods per week.
In other action, board members approved a schedule of meeting dates for 2021-2022. In general, the board meets in a voting session once a month on the third Thursday. Depending on the agenda, committee meetings are held on the first and second Thursdays of each month. Board meetings for next school year are scheduled for July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 17 and April 21.
The May 2022 meeting is scheduled for the second Thursday, May 12, to allow for the 30-day review period between preliminary approval of the 2022-2023 and final adoption scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022, board president Paula Bussard said.
Also, the board will host a reorganization meeting on Dec. 2 as required by state law. Due to the holiday season, the voting meeting that month will be on the second Thursday, Dec. 9.
For about a year, Carlisle school board has been hosting virtual meetings on Zoom in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols.
School board members also heard an update on Bison Foundation activities by board liaison Linda Manning. The foundation plans on hosting a week-long Bison Camp for incoming Kindergarten students this August.
The foundation also awarded a $1,100 grant to William Bechtel, a high school geo-environmental science teacher. The grant will be used to purchase equipment for the school’s robotics club.
