Carlisle school board approves purchase of computer course textbooks

Carlisle Area School Board members recently served up a helping of instructional material for a Raspberry Pi computer course scheduled at the high school next year.

The board last week adopted the textbook “Raspberry Pi Cookbook: Software and Hardware Problems and Solutions” for the course that is open to juniors and seniors.

The textbook contains instructions for programming in Python and for completing physical computing projects using Raspberry Pi, a series of single-board microcomputers developed in the United Kingdom.

“This textbook would serve as a supplemental resource to support the coding component of the course,” said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction. “Students learn and apply introductory programming techniques through activities such as manipulating aspects of a video game and constructing a Raspberry Pi computer.”

The board motion to adopt the textbook includes a directive to district administrators to purchase 20 copies at a cost of $30 each. The course will meet five school periods per week.

