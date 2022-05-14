Carlisle school board approves proposed budget with 2% tax hike

Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved a proposed budget for 2022-23 that includes a 2% real estate tax increase.

The $101 million budget will be available for public review online or at the district office during regular hours. A vote on final adoption is scheduled for June 16.

The tax hike will increase the millage rate by .3070 from the current 15.6598 mills to 15.9729 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have to pay $1,597.29 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $31.31.

For the third year in a row, Carlisle area property owners will have more time to pay their real estate tax bill during the discount period.

Board members Thursday passed a resolution to extend the discount period by a month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.

The board resolution also extends by one month the period during which a property owner can pay the face amount of a school tax bill with no discount or penalty imposed. The traditional face period ran from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, while the face period for this coming fiscal year will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

Under the resolution, a 10% penalty shall be imposed on school tax payments received after Nov. 30. All unpaid school taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau for collection.

In other action, the board appointed Colleen Friend as district superintendent for a five-year term starting July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2027. Her starting salary is $167,500.

Currently the assistant superintendent, Friend will replace Patricia Sanker, who has been serving as acting superintendent since Jan. 1 after Christina Spielbauer stepped down in late December.

One of her first goals as chief executive will be to organize a management team to include the hiring of a replacement assistant superintendent, Friend said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.