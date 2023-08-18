Carlisle Area School Board voted 7-0 Thursday in support of the launch of Character Strong as a pilot program at Wilson Middle School during the upcoming school year.

The decision was made over the objections of a handful of parents who said the program oversteps the teaching of values by families, places an undue burden on overworked teachers and draws time and attention away from instruction in such core areas of math and reading.

Board members said Character Strong will teach Wilson students vital interpersonal skills that would strengthen the climate and culture of the school and lead to improved academic performance.

Thursday's meeting marked the first time in 36 years that Gerald Eby of Dickinson Township was not on the school board. He died on Aug. 6 at age 84. In a separate motion, board members authorized staff to advertise the vacant seat, starting a selection process that could result in a replacement being sworn into office as early as Aug. 31.

Board member David Miller could not attend the meeting Thursday. Instead, he asked education committee chair Anne Lauritzen to read aloud a statement asking fellow board members to delay a vote on Character Strong to give parents more time to review and respond to the curriculum.

“Whether true or not, the lack of transparency has undermined the potential benefit of the program,” Miller said. "This opens the doors to doubts and assumptions that political influences are embedded within the [course] material.”

There was no support among the other board members to table a vote on Character Strong. Under the program, each student in grades 6 through 8 will be assigned to a group led by a teacher who will guide them through a 40-minute session every other week.

Each grade level will have topics structured around an outcome. In the sixth grade, the topics will focus on belonging. In the seventh grade, Character Strong will turn to helping students develop personal well-being. In eighth grade, the program will close with an emphasis on encouraging students to be more engaged in their school and community.

Dawn Kephart, a parent and candidate for school board in the November election, said the district already has a strong counseling department that can help identify at-risk students and refer them to intervention services.

Kephart questioned the wisdom of placing an additional burden on what she said are already overworked and stressed-out teachers by expecting them to administer mental health services in an uncontrolled environment without a license.

She also took issue with the timeframe between when Character Strong was discussed by the education committee on Aug. 3 and a board vote on Thursday.

“It seems that two weeks is not the proper timeframe to provide transparency to parents or the community-at-large,” Kephart said. “Why is a curriculum like this being jammed through at the last-minute before the start of school?”

Bussard said Character Strong is following the same kind of pattern as other pilot programs. Committee meetings are generally held the first Thursday of each month followed two weeks later by possible board action, she said.

“This proposal came to this board from Wilson Middle School,” Bussard said, referring to teachers and counselors. “That’s how curriculum is developed. It does not come from the top down.”

Bussard said that in the lead-up to the vote Thursday, the board received 160 emails from educators, parents and community members, all in support of Character Strong.

Local parent Heather Leatherman, also a candidate for Carlisle school board in November, said she was concerned about the curriculum content and the priorities on classroom instructional time.

While people would agree that belonging, well-being and engagement are desirable goals, teaching values can be highly subjective, Leatherman said. “Parents are readily concerned that their personal or religious values may be undermined by what children learn in school.”

District administrators should provide better evidence of the effectiveness of Character Strong before introducing a new program, she said. “Is this the best use of our resources?”

Board member Bruce Clash said that while parents are the most important influence on students, raising a child to be a good citizen also involves the work of a web of institutions including schools.

“This is not heavy-handed intervention,” he said. “I don’t think it’s any disrespect to parents. We’re talking about very common values of kindness, respect and civility.”

Tim Potts, a former board member, spoke in favor of the pilot program.

“Every day, kids see in the news evidence of a lack of good character carried out by our political leaders,” Potts said. “People who commit political violence are held up as heroes. People who tried to overthrow our government continue to spread hatred, disrespect and fearmongering.”

Behavioral issues impact not only the academic performance of the child acting up, but all the children in the classroom, Potts said. “Character Strong will support the whole child and that can only have good effect on student achievement.”

As an educator, parent and grandparent, Rebecca Kline spoke out in favor of the program. Research shows that if a child feels safe at school, the engagement level goes up leading to a reduction of behavioral problems and an increase in achievement, she said.

Bullying is one social problem that cannot be handled by an individual parent, Kline said. “A parent may tell their child not to bully and may explain why, but that is no guarantee that other parents are telling their children not to bully.”

Programs like Character Strong help students to see that the best way to stop bullying is to have onlookers step forward in protest of what the bully is doing, she said. “Character Strong is not about changing your child. It’s how can we make the school a better place for learning for all kids.”