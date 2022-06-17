Carlisle school board approves final budget with 2% tax increase

A board member suggested the Carlisle Area School Board consider lower tax hikes in the future if there are signs of growth in the surplus the district holds in reserve.

That was the request Thursday by board member David Miller who voted in favor of a $101 million budget for 2022-2023 that includes a 2% hike in the real estate tax.

The tax hike will increase the millage rate by 0.3070 from the current 15.6598 mills to 15.9729 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have to pay $1,597.29 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $31.31.

Miller noted how the district, on Feb. 28, had about $12.8 million and about $7.5 million in assigned and unassigned reserves, respectively, in its general fund balance.

If reserves show growth, a lower tax hike would be appropriate, Miller said. “That’s something we should pay attention to. You just can’t keep growing your reserve.”

“Of course not,” Board President Paula Bussard said in response. “But, obviously, we’re looking at our elementary schools.”

The district is in the midst of a comprehensive review of its elementary program to determine what, if any, changes need to be made to its school buildings, attendance areas, grade structure and/or curriculum. Chances are these changes would require an investment of district funds.

Finance committee chairman Bruce Clash spoke out in favor of the district plan to offset a projected shortfall in the district budget with the 2% tax hike and a $2.4 million drawdown from reserves.

“What we’re doing is balancing the needs of the district and the future of the district with projects that we potentially have in the pipeline,” Clash said. “We know from today and earlier that the costs of borrowing are going to go up significantly. A three-quarters-of-a-percentage point hike in the interest rate equates to hundreds of thousands of dollars in a big project coming down the pike.”

Clash was referring to the decision Thursday by the Federal Reserve to raise the benchmark interest rate in an attempt to control inflation.

“I get the concern that it looks like we have plenty of money,” Clash added in response to Miller. “But we just can’t leave ourselves in a position of coming up short down the line.”

Clash noted how state lawmakers have a history of not helping school districts keep pace with escalating costs associated with special education, transportation and other cost drivers.

A pivotal year

The revenue side of the district’s budget assumes that state lawmakers will pass only 20% of the increases in public education funding proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Twenty percent would equate to an increase of about $930,000 in the subsidy for basic education and about $476,000 in the subsidy for special education and vocational education, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler told board members. Unlike other school districts in Cumberland County, Carlisle maintains its own in-house vocational and technical education program at the high school.

Board member Rick Coplen spoke out in favor of a greater share in state support of public education. “I strongly encourage our Pennsylvania legislators to pass much more than 20% of the governor’s request,” he said. “We could do so much better than that.

“I recognize that this budget includes a small tax increase,” Coplen added. “I will vote for this budget with the firm belief that the majority of our Carlisle area community believes as much as I do that we must invest accordingly to maintain a high quality public education and a high quality experience for all of our students.”

In preparing this latest budget, district administrators made use of improved software that provides a more accurate forecast of revenue and expenditure trends, Clash said. “This [2022-2023] will be a pivotal year on whether we are actually meeting expectations.

“I don’t get any satisfaction over voting for any property tax increase that I have to pay as well,” Clash said. “We are being responsible as a board to keeping the needs of our students’ education first. We just can’t be falling short. We need to look at reserves. Capital projects are coming.”

The plan for 2022-2023 is to draw down $2,136,000 from assigned fund balance and $253,025 from unassigned fund balance.

“Assigned” fund balance is savings that are set aside for a specific purpose such as special education or future costs in elementary program changes, technology and athletic facilities. “Unassigned” fund balance is savings that have yet to be allocated towards a specific purpose.

If projections prove correct, the district will end its 2022-2023 fiscal year with less money in reserves than it had in late February. The “assigned” fund balance will go from about $12.8 million to about $7.9 million while the “unassigned” fund balance will go from about $7.5 million to about $7.2 million.

Act 93 adjustments

In other action, board members approved $249,087 in salary increases involving 30 Act 93 job positions. Act 93 employees include senior directors in the district office, the business manager, building principals of all ranks and program supervisors in such subject areas as art, math, reading, science, social studies and world languages.

In May, board members approved a revised Act 93 compensation plan that takes into account how the salaries paid in Carlisle compare with nearby school districts of similar size and scope. The plan takes into account the minimum pay for each position along with years of service with the district.

Effective July 1, the salary of five positions will increase to the minimum pay rate for an additional cost of $51,880. Also, 25 positions were adjusted based on the person’s years of service. The district did not divulge the names of those individuals affected by these salary adjustments.

“Like any other employer, the district is facing the challenge of attracting and retaining highly qualified and dedicated individuals,” Bussard said.

In other action, the board:

• Approved its meeting dates for 2022-2023. In general, the board convenes its regular voting meeting on the third Thursday of each month. The exceptions will be Dec. 8, 2022, and May 11, 2023. A board reorganization meeting is scheduled for Dec. 1. The board typically convenes committee meetings on the first and/or second Thursday of each month depending on the volume and timing of informational and proposed agenda items for discussion. Lately, board meetings have been held in the large group instruction room of the Fowler Building of Carlisle High School starting at 7 p.m.

• Approved the appointment of Karisa Lehman as the district director of facilities to replace Tom Horton who retired. Her appointment is effective July 1 with a starting salary of $89,235.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

