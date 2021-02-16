Carlisle school board approves contracts in restroom renovation project

Carlisle Area School Board members last week awarded $198,005 in contracts for work associated with the third and final phase of a multiyear project to renovate restrooms in the McGowan building of Carlisle High School.
Board members accepted the following bids: WSL Inc. of New Bloomfield, $122,910, general construction; Franz Plumbing of Biglerville, $52,495, plumbing work; MidState Mechanical and Electrical of Dillsburg, $15,680, electrical work; and Stouffer Mechanical Contractor of Chambersburg, $6,920, mechanical work.
The McGowan building restrooms have fixtures, plumbing and tilework original to the building that have not been replaced or upgraded in over 60 years. While the restrooms are functional, there is concern about future problems.
There are six sets of two restrooms each, one for boys, one for girls. The restrooms are side-by-side and share common plumbing built into the crawl space between the two rooms. Every time there is a leak or another problem, a maintenance worker would have to find it within the crawl space instead of an easily accessible location, which is the contemporary design.
In recent years, four of the six pairs have been renovated, leaving just a set near the auditorium and a set in the science wing to complete the project. Bids for the final two restrooms were received last spring, but board approval and renovation work was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A second round of bids for the two remaining pairs of restrooms came in on Feb. 9 more competitive than what the district had received before for the project, said Brian Guillaume, board member and chairman of the facilities committee. “The contractors are getting used to the things they are going to bump into in that high school.
“We are going to do [the work] the same way we did the last time,” Guillaume said. “There will be very few disruptions. We should be in good shape.”
The first two phases of the restroom renovation project started in early June, shortly after graduation, and were finished by mid-August before the start of school.
