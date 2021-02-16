Carlisle school board approves contracts in restroom renovation project

Carlisle Area School Board members last week awarded $198,005 in contracts for work associated with the third and final phase of a multiyear project to renovate restrooms in the McGowan building of Carlisle High School.

Board members accepted the following bids: WSL Inc. of New Bloomfield, $122,910, general construction; Franz Plumbing of Biglerville, $52,495, plumbing work; MidState Mechanical and Electrical of Dillsburg, $15,680, electrical work; and Stouffer Mechanical Contractor of Chambersburg, $6,920, mechanical work.

The McGowan building restrooms have fixtures, plumbing and tilework original to the building that have not been replaced or upgraded in over 60 years. While the restrooms are functional, there is concern about future problems.

There are six sets of two restrooms each, one for boys, one for girls. The restrooms are side-by-side and share common plumbing built into the crawl space between the two rooms. Every time there is a leak or another problem, a maintenance worker would have to find it within the crawl space instead of an easily accessible location, which is the contemporary design.