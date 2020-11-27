Carlisle school board approves contract to outsource IT services

Carlisle Area School Board members recently approved a three-year contract to outsource the district’s information technology services to a Pittsburgh-area firm.
Questeq of Coraopolis, Allegheny County, will restructure and take over management of district IT services effective Feb. 1.
Questeq already employs five staff members under the district’s current IT structure. The contract will enable the firm to increase the number of its on-site personnel to 11 specialists. None of the current district-employed staff members will lose their jobs.
“We believe the contract will enable our IT staff to enhance the focus on customer service and education end users,” board President Paula Bussard said prior to the Nov. 19 vote. “It would add capacity to our team and, over time, help us achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness in IT services.
“This recommendation evolved out of an extensive audit of the IT department this past school year,” Bussard said. “There were several discussions at the administrative team level and with the board on how best to structure and staff our IT services in support of our teachers to deliver education and our students to receive it.”
Since her appointment as chief executive, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer has been leading the effort to improve IT services within the district. Her concern was whether there were enough staff members to handle the expectations that go with changes in demand and infrastructure.
Over the years, Carlisle school district has implemented a one-to-one initiative where each student in grades K-12 is assigned a device to receive instruction. Even before the pandemic forced the district to rely more on virtual learning, the use of technology had expanded to the point where it touches every aspect of district operations.
Until now, the district has not expanded its IT staff and resources to keep pace with this greater utilization of technology. “We have a fantastic team,” Spielbauer said last week. “They have worked countless hours above and beyond what they are supposed to be doing. They are committed and dedicated to the students, staff and families. But we are not fully staffed in this department for a school district of our size.”
To review its IT department, the district brought in an assessment team from Questeq to examine financial data, the efficiency of current systems and records on repairs and service calls. Team members interviewed central office administrators, building principals, IT department staff members and technology resource teachers.
As part of its findings, Questeq recommended a new structure and an expansion in the number of its on-site staff members from the current five to 11. Not only would this enhance the support of operations, it would improve facilities management and strengthen cyber security, Bussard said.
The contract also gives Carlisle access to Questeq Help Desk services, instructional support, network monitoring and emergency support.
“My recommendation to outsource is not a cost-savings measure,” Spielbauer told board members during a committee meeting earlier this month. “It’s a way to bring in people who are highly qualified in the technology world who could support our district. It enables us to free up our staff to work with our teachers, which is where we need them to be.”
A presentation on the district website includes a cost breakdown of the three years of the contract. Year one will cost the district $1,071,991. From there, the costs would increase to $1,114,242 in year two and $1,158,402 in year three.
Questeq has partnerships with 30 Pennsylvania school districts, mostly around Pittsburgh and the south-central region. Before Questeq sent in its team, district administrators checked references on how Questeq has worked with other school district.
“I want to commend the administration for doing its due diligence,” board member Bruce Clash said prior to the vote. “Questeq seems like a really capable, knowledgeable and customer-orientated firm.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
