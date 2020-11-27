Carlisle school board approves contract to outsource IT services

Over the years, Carlisle school district has implemented a one-to-one initiative where each student in grades K-12 is assigned a device to receive instruction. Even before the pandemic forced the district to rely more on virtual learning, the use of technology had expanded to the point where it touches every aspect of district operations.

Until now, the district has not expanded its IT staff and resources to keep pace with this greater utilization of technology. “We have a fantastic team,” Spielbauer said last week. “They have worked countless hours above and beyond what they are supposed to be doing. They are committed and dedicated to the students, staff and families. But we are not fully staffed in this department for a school district of our size.”

To review its IT department, the district brought in an assessment team from Questeq to examine financial data, the efficiency of current systems and records on repairs and service calls. Team members interviewed central office administrators, building principals, IT department staff members and technology resource teachers.