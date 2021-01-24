Carlisle school board approves compensation plan for tax collectors

Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved a tax collector compensation plan for the calendar years 2022 through 2025.

By state law, the Carlisle board has until Feb. 15 to set the compensation for tax collector positions up for election this year in the borough of Mount Holly Springs and Dickinson and North Middleton townships.

Carlisle Borough operates under a home rule charter and will not have an elected tax collector, district business manager Jenna Kinsler said. A separate agreement for services will be put in place between the district and the borough for the collection of taxes, she said.

The plan includes a base compensation of $3,500 for 2022 and 2023 plus an additional $250 per year in 2024 and 2025, Kinsler said. In terms of volume, $2.50 will be paid for every bill collected in full for 2022 and 2023. This rate will increase to $2.60 per bill in 2024 and 2025.

The plan also includes $1 in compensation for each installment payment collected and 50 cents for each reminder notice sent.

The collection cost for the three positions is expected to increase by about $1,975 in 2022, Kinsler said. The district will pay about $38,000 or 0.08% to collect approximately $46.5 million in property taxes in 2020, she said.

“That’s a pretty efficient operation,” said Bruce Clash, board finance committee chairman.

