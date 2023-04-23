Students should be encouraged to pursue academic freedom within appropriate bounds.

That was the word Thursday from Carlisle Area School Board member Bruce Clash just before he voted in favor of an Advanced Placement African American studies course at the high school.

Clash was responding to concerns by fellow board member David Miller that offering students too much latitude in their choice of a research paper topic could lead the district down a slippery slope.

“Freedom is a balance between the collective and the individual,” Miller said. “If a student were to pick a topic like implicit bias, generalize that to an entire racial group, I don’t think that would be supporting the collective. It would be supporting a particular position. It could make students in that class uncomfortable. That’s there’s something wrong with them personally simply because of the color of their skin.

“Our history is tainted,” Miller said. “America has done egregious things. Racial discrimination in the past is just as egregious as it were to occur in the present. No matter what direction it would go in. I agree in general with the freedom of students to share a topic, but there is a line where it becomes harmful and disrespectful and could create a very uncomfortable education experience.”

But Miller also voted in favor of the pilot course that will be offered as an elective to juniors and seniors starting next school year. The decision was unanimous among the eight board members at the meeting. Rick Coplen was absent.

While Clash said he respected Miller’s opinion, he thought discouraging student exploration of a topic would suppress academic freedom.

“I don’t think that’s where we want to go,” Clash said. “History is not comfortable – the study of the good and the bad, the righteous, the wrong. People need to learn what actually happened and to study how we can make society better and to continue to build upon our faults. I think our teachers are to be trusted and encouraged to let students pursue academic freedom within the appropriate bounds.”

Board member Linda Manning, a Black woman, said this is an AP college-level course that goes beyond the surface stereotypes that people have of African Americans.

This is more than what students typically get in high school, Manning said. “It’s more than what we used to get. I like this. I’m excited about it.”

Carlisle is one of 700 high schools nationwide to be selected to pilot the course during the upcoming academic year, said Kevin Wagner, social studies program supervisor.

During the public comment period, high school junior Elias Kradel supported the course. A white student, he is enrolled in an Advanced Placement U.S. history class.

“It’s very instrumental we represent different perspectives of American history and the perspective of Black people,” Kradel said. Many of the past economic boons enjoyed by the majority population were made possible by slave labor, he said. While Blacks make up 13% of the current U.S. population, they hold only 1.5% of its wealth, Kradel told school board members.

Designed by the College Board, the course examines the diversity of African-American experiences through literature, the arts and humanities, political science, geography and science, Wagner said.

Students will explore such topics as early African kingdoms, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the abolitionist movement, the Civil War, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights Movement and contemporary issues of identity, culture and connection.

It has been past board practice to approve a course as a pilot for an academic year before considering it as a permanent part of the curriculum.

While the course material is college-based, the classroom setting is in a public high school paid for by taxpayer dollars, Miller said. “We have to be mindful,” he said, adding that college students tend to be more emotionally mature than high school students.

Board President Paula Bussard said that one goal of having the high school offer AP courses is to give students insight into the academic rigor expected of them if they pursue a higher education.

“One thing we found is that students who take AP courses are more likely to complete their college education,” Bussard said. “They have the supports of teachers and families to succeed. I’m very excited about this course. I’m happy that we are moving this course forward.”

The board and the public need to trust teachers to help guide students in their pursuit of topics, education committee chair Anne Lauritzen said. “They are a team of highly trained, highly professional people there to help navigate all the difficult issues that these students are going to have to encounter.”