Carlisle school board approves agreement that grants temporary tax relief to Comfort Suites

Carlisle Area School Board recently approved an agreement that provides temporary real estate tax relief to the Comfort Suites hotel in downtown Carlisle.

Under the agreement, the assessed market value of the property at 10 S. Hanover St. will be set at $4 million during two fiscal years before reverting back gradually to the prior market value of $5,202,500.

This reduction in value is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, for Carlisle Borough and Cumberland County and July 1, 2022, for the school district. The dates represent the start of the municipal and school district fiscal years.

Each taxing body would have 30 days from the execution of the agreement to refund the hotel a portion of the tax revenue equal to their millage rate times the $1,202,500 difference in the assessed market value.

For the school district, this equates to about $19,200, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said. “We are still waiting on the signed settlement to send out the refund check.”

The district should be able to offset this lost revenue with anticipated increases in such other local sources as the earned income tax and real estate transfer tax, Kinsler said.

In June, school board members approved a $101 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Under the settlement, the reduced market value of $4 million will continue into the next fiscal year commencing Jan. 1, 2023, for the county and borough and July 1, 2023, for the school district.

From there, the assessed market value of the hotel will increase to $5,200,000 as of Jan. 1, 2024, for the county and borough and July 1, 2024, for the district.

This will be followed by the increase in market value to the original $5,202,500 effective Jan. 1, 2025, for the county and borough and July 1, 2025, for the district.

In 2021, hotel owners filed a motion before the county board of assessment appeals challenging the assessed market value of $5,202,500. That board determined that there was no need to change the market value.

The hotel owners then appealed to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. Rather than take the case to trial, the parties negotiated a settlement that provides Comfort Suites with two years of tax relief based on a lower assessed market value.

Negotiations were started between Steven J. Schiffman, attorney for Suites on Hanover LLC, and Sean M. Shultz, attorney for the county board. As the largest taxing body in terms of millage, the district had the right to intervene and be involved in negotiating the settlement, district solicitor Gareth Pahowka said.

In the wake of COVID-19, hotels experienced a short-term decrease in market value brought on by a dip in tourism during the pandemic, Shultz said. Many counties have negotiated agreements that provide hotels with a similar kind of temporary relief while they recover, he said.

“Each hotel is a little bit different,” Shultz said. “Some rely more on their conferences and other events. They are impacted differently within that industry.

“The rationale behind these cases is to try and limit the loss to the taxing district, the county and the municipality,” Shultz said. “Typically, the way these cases work is the taxpayer produces a property appraisal either before the board of appeals or when they file an appeal to the county court. Most of these end up getting settled because most of the school districts employ consultants who review the appraisal to determine whether it is financially worthwhile for the district to get its own appraisal. If not, you end up negotiating a settlement.”

This avoids a long-term reduction in the assessed market value while giving hotels an opportunity to build back up after the pandemic, he said.