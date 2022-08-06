Carlisle school board approves administrative staffing changes, new principals

Carlisle Area School Board made staffing changes Thursday as part of a plan to restructure and realign the district leadership team.

The board appointed Patricia Buffington principal of Carlisle High School with a starting salary of $95,929. She was the 12th grade principal under Michael Black, who was promoted in July from high school principal to director of secondary operations, at the recommendation of Superintendent Colleen Friend.

“We’re super excited about having Dr. Buffington take the lead role at CHS,” Black said Thursday. “She was the one I could go to run things by and talk to. She was always willing to help out. She will be an excellent fit.”

Last month, the board also promoted Monique Wallace, former principal of Hamilton Elementary School, to the position of director of elementary operations.

The board Thursday approved a personnel report from Friend that appointed Robert Kilmer, a literacy coach at Hamilton, to the position of school principal with a starting salary of $89,235.

Lastly, the board promoted Jacob Evans from assistant principal to principal at Wilson Middle School with a starting salary of $89,235. Evans replaced Walter Bond who was reassigned in July from principal at Wilson Middle School to the teacher of a new personal finance and financial literacy course being proposed for the high school.

The staffing changes were made effective Thursday.