Carlisle school board approves 5.3% property tax limit for 2023-24

Carlisle Area School Board approved a resolution last week that caps any 2023-24 property tax increase at 5.3%.

A final vote on a possible tax hike is about seven months away as the district is only starting its budget review cycle for next school year. In a typical cycle, the board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.

State law requires each school district to decide early in the review cycle whether it intends to seek exceptions under Act 1 that broaden the authority of boards to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.

There was no support among board members at recent finance committee meetings to seek Act 1 exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement system.

In an Oct. 26 memo to board members, Director of Business Operations Jenna Kinsler recommended the board stay consistent and pass the resolution to set the limit at 5.3%.

“As discussions among committee members and the board clearly indicate, we have no appetite to go beyond [the limit],” finance committee chairman Bruce Clash said prior to last week’s vote. “Certainly, we will be well constrained to stay within that percentage.”

Since 2006, the board has passed an annual resolution limiting its authority to increase the millage to no more than the Act 1 calculation for inflation and poverty that is issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.