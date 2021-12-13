Carlisle school board approves $3.19 million athletic facilities project over some residents' objections

Jen Heckendorn vented outrage Thursday over a $3.19 million project to upgrade athletic facilities on the main campus of the Carlisle Area School District.

“As a mother with a son with an IEP [Individualized Education Program], I’m appalled that this is how you want to spend money,” she told Carlisle school board members following their unanimous decision.

“I’ve spent countless hours fighting to get this child what he needed only to be told, ‘We can’t do this for you. It isn’t possible. We don’t have the funds,’” Heckendorn said.

She was one of three local residents to speak out against the project that includes the development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.

Board approval Thursday cleared the way for the project, which could start next spring or early summer with completion as early as fall 2022.

Currently, the grass field across Bellaire Drive from the stadium is used as a practice field by the varsity football team. The project would replace the grass with synthetic turf at an estimated cost of $1,395,000.

Aside from turf, the project includes about $700,000 to reconfigure the campus tennis courts, $586,000 to install a scoreboard and lights for the multipurpose field and $326,000 to remove utility poles along Bellaire Drive and bury the electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines carried by those poles.

“I don’t understand why money can’t be spent for teachers, for aides, for something to better help children with special needs,” Heckendorn said. “Look at other avenues, not just the athletics department. There are so many other things that need fixed and athletics should be on your back-burner.”

The project approved Thursday is the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

The turf field will be used by the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams as well as the marching band, cheerleaders and physical education classes from both secondary schools.

Heckendorn was not the only parent Thursday to question the board’s rationale.

“With the economy being at such a place of inflation [and] gas prices through the roof, why would you be even considering spending $9 million on athletic fields?” Dawn Kephart asked. “Teachers have to spend their own personal funds to have certain materials in their classrooms and parents, after paying high taxes, even donate personal-use items. I see this every year.”

The multiyear plan came out of a study by a task force of district administrators and school board members working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz, Lancaster County.

That task force looked at the current and future program needs of not just student athletes, but the marching band and physical education classes offered at both the high school and middle school, Superintendent Christine Spielbauer said during a Dec. 2 facilities committee meeting.

“The task force identified the areas of greatest need for our district in phase one,” she said. “Over time, the task force will review the plan and make adjustments as needed to support [these] programs.”

A task force member, board vice-president Anne Lauritzen, voiced strong support for the first phase by describing the groundwork that went into the development of the multiyear plan.

“ELA Sport conducted extensive research into our facilities and facility usage,” she said. “The administrative team researched other facilities in schools within our region and the long-term costs of maintaining the current grass fields versus synthetic turf. They spoke with counterparts in other districts to get their advice and insight as well as other areas of cost and usage comparisons.

“Our athletic and physical education facilities are just that — they are facilities,” Lauritzen said. “The board and administration are responsible for maintaining and upgrading our facilities. These, in particular, are long overdue. Their time has come in the rotation. We have about 400 to 500 students participating in some form of athletics or band. That’s a huge percentage of our student population at the high school. These fields will provide opportunities for all of our teams to play and practice. Physical education classes will have far greater opportunities.”

Past and present athletes and band members would agree the current fields on the main campus are substandard, Lauritzen said. Without synthetic turf, Carlisle can no longer host tournaments or playoff games, she said. Carlisle teams that play away games on turf have nowhere to practice on the main campus, Lauritzen said. Not only does this place them at a competitive disadvantage, it increases the risk of injury in Carlisle players because athletes need to move differently on grass versus synthetic turf surfaces.

Kevin Wagner, a local resident and the social studies program chair of Carlisle Area School District, urged board members prior to the vote to reconsider spending almost $1.4 million on synthetic turf.

Doing so would create an irreversible environmental impact by contaminating the soil with plastics and blocking the absorption of carbon by removing natural plant life, Wagner said. The layers of compacted sand and rubber would kill off organisms within the soil and increase the risk of surface run-off, he said.

School board member Rick Coplen, who participated in the task force that formulated the multiyear plan, said Thursday that the first phase upgrades would not only provide students with health and fitness benefits, but provide opportunities to build character, exercise citizenship and develop leadership.

“There is a negative environmental impact, [but] there are a number of mitigation measures that are already planned for this,” Coplen said. These measures include the eventual recycling of the synthetic turf and a water management plan to address the potential for drainage problems.

“In my mind, when you balance that against all the benefits, it’s still a project that we should do,” Coplen said. “I strongly support it.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

