Carlisle school board adopts budget with 2% tax increase

Carlisle Area School Board on Thursday adopted a final $95.3 million budget for 2021-22 that includes a 2% tax increase.
Under the plan, the millage rate will go up by 0.307 mills from the current 15.3528 mills to 15.6598 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 will have to pay $1,565.98 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $30.70.
The district anticipates $985,000 from the tax hike. Even with that increase, the district is looking at a shortfall of about $2.76 million between $92.6 million in projected revenue and $95.38 million in projected expenditures.
To bridge that gap, the district plans to draw $2 million from the assigned fund balance, $700,000 from the cyber/charter school assigned fund balance and $61,000 from the unassigned fund balance.
“We’ve been grappling with this budget,” said Bruce Clash, board finance committee chairman. “In this unusual year, we made the best assumptions that we can while maintaining the balance between our responsibility to maintain a healthy educational environment and to be responsible for the taxpayer.”
The board was helped in its analysis by the district business team, which used a new accounting and forecasting program that offered improved data on fiscal projections and historical trends, Clash said.
The result is a balanced approach thatused a small tax increase and a measured drawdown of reserves, board member Rick Coplen said. “Once again, we are facing the challenge of inadequate funding from the state.”
Coplen encouraged local residents to lobby state lawmakers to back a proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf that seeks to reform cyber charter schools and the Public School Employee’s Retirement System.
Mooreland project
In other business, board members approved a proposal to enclose and convert the front porch of the Mooreland Elementary School into a more secure entrance at an estimated cost of about $1.4 million. This project will also include work to reconfigure the building interior to allow for more office space.
The entrance will not limit options for future changes to the Mooreland building as the district continues to review its elementary education program, Board President Paula Bussard said.
Money for the project will come out of the $4.8 million in capital reserve funds the board has already earmarked for renovations at Mooreland.
One reason the district sets aside money in reserve is to spare taxpayers the expense of having to pay interest and other costs associated with borrowing money by floating bonds, Clash said.
Bids on the project could come before the board next January. The project could start in the spring or summer of 2022 with completion anticipated that fall.
CapTax lawsuit
Lastly, board members approved an agreement to settle a 10-year-old lawsuit against the Capital Tax Collection Bureau.
Carlisle Area School District used to contract with CapTax for the collection of its earned tax revenue. That arrangement changed in 2008 after the state General Assembly passed legislation requiring school districts to convert to a countywide process for the collection of EIT revenue by 2012.
When Big Spring, Carlisle and South Middleton school districts left CapTax, they received no payment on some of the money owed to them. In 2011, Big Spring and Carlisle filed a joint lawsuit to recover their share.
South Middleton later joined in the litigation, which ended on April 30 when then Cumberland County Court Judge Thomas Placey entered an order awarding a lump sum of $320,673.75 in damages to the three districts.
Under the agreement, Carlisle will receive about 50% of the settlement or $161,459.
