Carlisle school board adopts budget with 2% tax increase

The result is a balanced approach thatused a small tax increase and a measured drawdown of reserves, board member Rick Coplen said. “Once again, we are facing the challenge of inadequate funding from the state.”

Coplen encouraged local residents to lobby state lawmakers to back a proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf that seeks to reform cyber charter schools and the Public School Employee’s Retirement System.

Mooreland project

In other business, board members approved a proposal to enclose and convert the front porch of the Mooreland Elementary School into a more secure entrance at an estimated cost of about $1.4 million. This project will also include work to reconfigure the building interior to allow for more office space.

The entrance will not limit options for future changes to the Mooreland building as the district continues to review its elementary education program, Board President Paula Bussard said.

Money for the project will come out of the $4.8 million in capital reserve funds the board has already earmarked for renovations at Mooreland.

One reason the district sets aside money in reserve is to spare taxpayers the expense of having to pay interest and other costs associated with borrowing money by floating bonds, Clash said.