Carlisle school board accepts resignation of business manager in midst of budget cycle

Carlisle Area School District has a plan in place to handle the departure of Business Manager Jenna Kinsler in the midst of the current planning cycle of the budget for 2022-2023, Acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said last week.

School board members Thursday accepted the resignation of Kinsler, effective April 8. Her last day will be almost five weeks before the scheduled May 12 board vote on a $100 million preliminary budget. A vote to adopt a final budget is slated for June 16.

A district employee for eight years, Kinsler has been the business manager since September 2019. She has accepted a job with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as the chief financial officer of the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

“I’ve enjoyed working here,” Kinsler said Thursday. “I do love the district. The board has been very supportive of the changes that I made to improve procedures within the business office. I just have a great staff in the office. I will miss them.”

Calling Kinsler “a true professional,” Sanker said the outgoing manager has put together an operational plan and a strong team to carry the district forward during the transition.

The pending job vacancy has been posted by the district and Sanker said she is waiting on applications before interviews could be scheduled. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for Kinsler to attend meetings in April and May to continue to advise board members on the budget.

“She put all this effort into the budget, she wants to see it through,” Sanker said of Kinsler.

While money matters are reviewed year-round, the crucial months for budget planning are in late winter-early spring in the lead-up to final adoption. The fiscal year for school districts is July 1 to June 30.

“To be honest with you, we work on the budget 10 out of the 12 months,” Board President Paula Bussard told The Sentinel. “So, there was probably never a good time for Jenna to leave.”

During the meeting Thursday, Bussard said Kinsler strengthened the business office, improved accountability and provided detailed analysis that supported informed decision making.

“It’s just been wonderful,” Vice-President Anne Lauritzen told Kinsler. “The presentations are so much richer. We get so much out of it due to you.”

That level of detail will continue during the transition, Bussard said.

In other action, board members:

• Appointed Eric Sands, director of operations, as acting board secretary from April 11 until a replacement for Kinsler could be hired full-time.

• Accepted the resignation of Director of Facilities Tom Horton, who will retire effective June 30. In her comments, Bussard reviewed a career of accomplishments: “He has guided us through some major projects and renovations, enhanced school security and safety, implemented cost-effective energy projects, improved athletic facilities and grounds and built ongoing maintenance into the district in a cost-effective way.”

• Approved a proposal to install modular classroom units at the Mount Holly Springs Elementary School at a cost of $578,900. The school is overcrowded and nearing its maximum capacity.

• Approved a proposal calling for no increase in school breakfast and lunch prices for 2022-2023. The national program that offered free meals to students the past two years during the pandemic will discontinue next fiscal year. School lunch prices will remain at $3.10 for students and $4.20 for adults while school breakfast prices will remain at $1.95 for students and $2.65 for adults. Milk will be priced at 75 cents.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.