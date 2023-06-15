Carlisle Area School District announced plans last week to double from three to six the number of elementary schools that it designates as Title I buildings.

Pending state approval, the district will add Bellaire, Crestview and Mooreland to a list that already includes Hamilton, LeTort and Mount Holly Springs.

Title I is a federal revenue source where money is allocated to each state and, in turn, to eligible school districts as supplemental funds in support of school buildings that have a high percentage of low-income families.

The goal is to enhance the instructional program with additional resources, Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said. Title I eligibility is based on the percentage of students qualifying for free or reduced price lunches, he said.

During a school board meeting last week, Gogoj reviewed a chart that showed an increase in that percentage at all the district elementary schools from 2017-18 to 2022-23. This trend prompted district administrators to designate six elementary schools as Title I buildings starting in 2023-24.

At Crestview, the ratio of qualifying students doubled from 27% to 54%, while at Bellaire, the ratio jumped from 42% in 2017-18 to 64% in 2022-23. Over the same period, Mooreland saw an increase from 33% to 56%.

Meanwhile, the current Title I buildings saw slight decreases while remaining well above the threshold of 50% of students qualifying for free or reduced price lunches. The rate at Hamilton was 72% in 2022-23 compared to almost 75% in 2017-18. Over that same period, Mount Holly Elementary school went from 63% to 61%. LeTort went from 67.5% in 2021-22 to 63% this past academic year.

At North Dickinson Elementary School, 39% of students qualified for free or reduced price lunches in 2022-23, up from about 22% in 2017-18. Under this plan, only North Dickinson will function as a non-Title I elementary school in the district during the upcoming academic year.

Carlisle has seen incremental increases from “the upper $900,000s five to six years ago” to about $1.3 million in Title I funding projected for 2023-24, Gogoj said. Over the years, the district has moved from a targeted strategy that channeled funds to particular students to a broad approach that emphasized programs within each of the three Title I buildings, he said.

“We’ve used Title I for reading specialists and interventionists,” he told board members last week. “For a long time, our Title I has centered on literacy goals. We’ve been expanding that slightly to include math.”

The district has switched from a literacy coach at each Title I building to an instructional coach to be more inclusive of other subjects, Gogoj said. “We have also funded behavioral specialists in the buildings.”

Title I-supported staff can only be assigned to help students in Title I buildings, Gogoj said. By doubling the number of Title I buildings, the administration will have greater flexibility in allocating staff and resources in response to needs across the entire school district, he said.

“Designating six [schools] rather than three more accurately depicts what’s going on in our district,” Gogoj said. But designating more buildings does not change the formulas or the level of Title I funding that the district receives from the federal government by way of the state, he said.

“Maybe those formulas need to be changed,” school board member Rick Coplen said. “Our numbers are going up, but we’re not receiving a dime more from the federal government. There’s some increase but, in my opinion, it’s not adequate.”

The federal government often uses the percentage of students qualifying for free or reduced price lunches as a key indicator of the level of poverty within a community.

“This is one of the most troubling trends that we’re seeing,” Coplen said. “We all recognize that it’s beyond the scope of what we do. This is a societal problem.”