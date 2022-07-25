Carlisle history teacher selected for conference on Korean War instruction

Dana Neely, a history instructor at Carlisle High School, has been selected to attend the annual World Congress of Teachers hosted by the Korean War Legacy Foundation.

Held this week in Arlington, Virginia, the conference engages teachers from across the U.S. on the history of the Korean War and its significant legacy.

Neely and his colleagues will be working with a new curriculum book titled “Honoring Sacrifice: A Multidisciplinary Approach to the Korean War,” according to a press release issued Monday.

During the conference, Neely will also attend historic events marking the anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War including the Korean War Veterans Wall of Remembrance Dedication Ceremony and the unveiling of a new memorial with the families of the fallen.

The foundation was established in 2012 to help teachers, students and the public understand the origins and outcomes of the Korean War, the challenges soldiers faced and how the war promoted democracy and freedom, as exemplified by South Korea’s economic development and democratization.

Most history courses in K-12 only cover the Korean War in a few sentences, the press release reads. The foundation seeks to change this by honoring veterans, creating teaching materials and by connecting teachers with Korea scholars.

The foundation is sponsored by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Korea. A government office of South Korea, the ministry promotes national pride by providing adequate compensation to those who made distinguished service to that nation.