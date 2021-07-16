Carlisle High School will switch to block schedule starting in 2021-22

Carlisle Area School District plans to pilot a block schedule configuration at its high school starting in late August.

An outgrowth of adjustments made in response to COVID-19, the new configuration is a departure from the current schedule of seven class periods per day of almost 50 minutes each.

Instead, the course load of each student will be divided into two days of four class periods each, Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said during a recent meeting of the school board’s education committee. There will be alternating Green and White days in keeping with the school colors, she said.

On Green days, students will have classes in periods one through three, along with a Bison Block period. On White days, students will have classes in periods four through eight.

The Bison Block will be an extra class period that would rotate through the schedule of each student, Friend said. During the first Bison Block of 2021-22, students will return to their first period class. During the second Bison Block, the rotation will carry over to the second period class and so on through the academic year.