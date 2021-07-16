Carlisle High School will switch to block schedule starting in 2021-22

Carlisle Area School District plans to pilot a block schedule configuration at its high school starting in late August.
An outgrowth of adjustments made in response to COVID-19, the new configuration is a departure from the current schedule of seven class periods per day of almost 50 minutes each.
Instead, the course load of each student will be divided into two days of four class periods each, Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said during a recent meeting of the school board’s education committee. There will be alternating Green and White days in keeping with the school colors, she said.
On Green days, students will have classes in periods one through three, along with a Bison Block period. On White days, students will have classes in periods four through eight.
The Bison Block will be an extra class period that would rotate through the schedule of each student, Friend said. During the first Bison Block of 2021-22, students will return to their first period class. During the second Bison Block, the rotation will carry over to the second period class and so on through the academic year.
“This will provide opportunities to make up missed class assignments, labs and assignments with their content teachers,” Friend said. The Bison Block will also be a chance for teachers to provide remediation to students who are struggling and enrichment activities to advanced or accelerated learners, she said.
Science teachers in particular are excited about the block schedule because it allows for more lab time and thus a deeper dive into the subject area, Friend said. Right now, science teachers are pressed to fit lab time into a tighter class period.
Class periods will be longer under the block schedule, but probably not double the current time frame, Friend said. “We are still working on it. It’s in the refinement stage. It will probably be along the line of about 80 minutes.
“It’s not a long block of instruction,” she said, meaning that besides listening to a lecture there will be other learning activities such as small group and large group projects.
“We are changing the modality of what kids are doing over the course of the class period,” Friend said.
To prepare for the new configuration, teachers are being trained this summer, as part of professional development, on techniques to design lessons tailored to a longer class period.
“Due to COVID-19, the high school needed to make adjustments to their schedule for 2020-2021,” Friend said. “From those adjustments, we learned many lessons from which to grow and ideas the high school would like to further pursue.”
Last school year, high school principal Michael Black met with students and teachers to gather input on the proposed change. Black also sought feedback from parents and families.
The result was the pilot block schedule configuration that the district plans to launch on the first day of school and evaluate during the academic year.
Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said the yearlong analysis will cover a broad range of topics including student discipline, absentee rates and classroom academic performance.
It has been the practice of the district to pilot new programs or courses in the first year, report on the results to the board in the summer and then let the board decide whether to continue the program.
“This is going to be a heavy year of analysis for our high school administrative team,” Spielbauer said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Several board members expressed support for the new configuration.
A former teacher, Jon Tarrant worked for a school system that implemented a block schedule in the late 20th century. “There was some apprehension for students and teachers alike,” Tarrant said. Gradually, the problems were resolved and the block schedule became the universal preference among educators and their students, he said.
“It would help a whole range of students,” Board President Paula Bussard said. The extra time offered by the Bison Block rotation is especially important, she said.
“Keep in mind the high school team will work throughout the summer on further refinements to the schedule,” Friend said. “After students receive their schedule in August, the high school administration will conduct three informational nights for students and parents. Throughout the summer, all teachers at the secondary level will attend professional development to further enhance the way they design their lessons.”
