Carlisle High School will press on with a block schedule configuration next school year

Carlisle Area School District will continue to operate a block schedule at its high school during the upcoming academic year.

The district plans to implement some changes to the configuration in response to feedback administrators received during the 2021-22 pilot year, said Michael Black, director of secondary operations.

An adjustment made in the wake of COVID-19, the block schedule was a departure from the past high school schedule of seven class periods per day of almost 50 minutes each.

For 2021-22, the district divided the course load of each student into two days of four class periods each. The alternating Green and White Days were in keeping with the school colors.

On Green Days, students had classes in three periods, along with a Bison Block, a resource period at the end of the day that rotated through each student’s schedule. On White Days, students had classes in four periods.

At 85 minutes, each Bison Block was viewed initially as an opportunity for students to make up missed class assignments, labs and assignments with their teachers. The Bison Block was also a chance for teachers to provide remediation to students who are struggling and enrichment activities to advanced or accelerated learners.

“We sent surveys out to students and staff to get feedback on how they thought it was going,” Black said Tuesday. Administrators also received input from the 30 to 40 teachers who comprise the high school programming committee, he said.

The teachers identified two main benefits that came out of the pilot block schedule. The change in configuration resulted in fewer transitions due to class changes that freed up more time for instruction, Black said. The schedule also allowed for longer class periods that enabled teachers to start and finish each lesson without having to interrupt continuity, he said.

It was determined that the Bison Block was too long, Black said. The plan for 2022-23 is to replace the single 85-minute Bison Block with two 40-minute Bison Blocks.

Instead of being scheduled at the end of each Green Day, the twin blocks will be extensions of classroom periods. The district also plans to change how Green and White Days alternate.

“Last school year, we functioned on a 10-day cycle,” Black said. “We have now switched it to an eight-day cycle. There are four Green Days in a cycle and four White Days in a cycle.”

On the first Green Day of each cycle, the Bison Blocks will be extensions of periods one and two. On the second Green Day of the cycle, the Bison Blocks will be extensions of periods three and four and so forth until the schedule rotates back.

“It’s going to be more of a fixed period so it will be easier for students to understand and follow the schedule,” Black said.

Another change will involve the high school physical education, health and safety courses. What were once yearlong courses have been changed to semester-based courses, Black said.

The school board in August will consider a proposal to add a new financial literacy course into what is now the physical education, health and safety rotation, Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said.