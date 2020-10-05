Carlisle High School will pilot a new course called Gifted Self-Navigation

Carlisle Area School Board recently approved the launch of Gifted Self-Navigation, a new course at the high school.
Board members agreed to roll out the course this year as a pilot program targeting gifted education students in grades 9-12.
The course is designed to provide additional structure within the gifted education program, said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction. The course provides an incentive for gifted students to participate in supplemental enrichment opportunities by awarding them up to a full credit over a two-year period, he said.
The school code on gifted education allows for both acceleration and enrichment instruction, Gogoj said. While acceleration is addressed in Honors and Advanced Placement classes, enrichment up to now has been less formal, he said. The Gifted Self-Navigation course will change that.
For years, gifted support teacher Matt Fahnestock has run lunch-time programs and college counseling sessions for gifted students. Fahnestock has also involved students in such extra-curricular activities as the academic decathlon and Quiz Bowl/Brain Busters.
Gifted Self-Navigation will be offered as a half-credit course with three main focus areas, Gogoj said. There will be global enrichment activities that emphasize independent reading, peer discussion and following and analyzing the course of current events along with case studies centered on the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
In 2015, UN member states approved the 17 goals that include reduced inequality, climate action, sustainable cities and communities, an end to global poverty and hunger and access to quality education.
A second focus area touches on grade-specific thematic units, Gogoj said. In ninth grade, the theme is exploration where students are encouraged to develop a mindset for exploring themselves and the world around them. In grade 10, the theme is creativity where students are challenged to work on a creative project, design a field trip experience or develop a fuller social media presence.
For high school juniors, the theme will be communications with an emphasis on advocacy, the power of the written and spoken word and skills at interviewing Carlisle High School alumni who have made a mark in the world. The theme for high school seniors is empowerment in job shadowing, preparing for college and taking on leadership roles in and out of school.
The third focus area of Gifted Self-Navigation will be a series of checkpoints that require students to maintain consistent communications with Fahnestock over the course of the year.
Gogoj and Fahnestock have been discussing this course for some time. Planning picked up momentum as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This course will allow Matt to run a virtual class,” Gogoj said. “I’m highly in support of it. Collectively, this is a good move for the gifted education program.”
Anne Lauritzen, chair of the board’s education committee, agreed. “This is a phenomenal idea,” she said, adding that the coursework in Gifted Self-Navigation will give students practice in time management and self-discipline.
