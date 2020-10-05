Carlisle High School will pilot a new course called Gifted Self-Navigation

In 2015, UN member states approved the 17 goals that include reduced inequality, climate action, sustainable cities and communities, an end to global poverty and hunger and access to quality education.

A second focus area touches on grade-specific thematic units, Gogoj said. In ninth grade, the theme is exploration where students are encouraged to develop a mindset for exploring themselves and the world around them. In grade 10, the theme is creativity where students are challenged to work on a creative project, design a field trip experience or develop a fuller social media presence.

For high school juniors, the theme will be communications with an emphasis on advocacy, the power of the written and spoken word and skills at interviewing Carlisle High School alumni who have made a mark in the world. The theme for high school seniors is empowerment in job shadowing, preparing for college and taking on leadership roles in and out of school.

The third focus area of Gifted Self-Navigation will be a series of checkpoints that require students to maintain consistent communications with Fahnestock over the course of the year.