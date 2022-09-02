Carlisle High School turf field could be ready for teams week of Sept. 19

The turf field under construction on the Carlisle High School campus could be ready the week of Sept. 19 for athletic teams to play games.

That was the word Thursday from Director of Facilities Karisa Lehman who briefed the Carlisle Area School Board on the latest developments on the $3.19 million project.

“We’re still holding to that schedule,” Lehman said. “The scoreboard should be up next week. We’re moving right along.”

Work crews this past week laid the synthetic turf in the field across Bellaire Drive from the football stadium. “We’ll start the process of infill shortly,” she said. Lehman defined infill as the material placed under the turf to hold the artificial grass fibers in place and to add a layer of cushioning.

The board could vote Sept. 15 on whether to approve a $32,000 change order in the project tied to the removal of subsurface rock deposits under the field to make way for the installation of the infill and base layers under the turf. If approved, this will be the third change order requested for the project.

In the spring, board members approved an $89,515 change order for rock removal connected to work to bury electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines along Bellaire Drive. Last month, the board approved a $22,600 change order to increase the height of the fence enclosing the field from 4 feet to 7 feet.

“There will be one or two more change orders having to do with drilling the rock for the lighting,” board member Gerald Eby said Thursday. He was speaking on behalf of the board’s facilities committee.

Board member David Miller said he was concerned about the financial costs and safety issues associated with a synthetic turf field. Several board members defended their decision in December to approve the project, which is being described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with the high school and Wilson Middle School.

“There are pros and cons on everything,” Eby said. “Regular ground, when it gets too dry, can hurt when you fall. This [the synthetic turf field] seems to be the best choice and use of our money to give us the most usable fields we have for our students.

“A turf field can be just as safe as anything else,” Eby added. “The most important thing is to know what you are dealing with and then make the best of it.”

Sometime in October, Athletic Director George Null, along with a trainer or coach, will brief school board members on how to keep the turf field safe, how to maintain it and how other school districts have been addressing both the need for and upkeep of synthetic turf fields.

The multiyear plan came out of a study by a task force of district administrators and school board members working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz, Lancaster County.

That task force looked at the current and future program needs of not just student athletes, but the marching band and physical education classes offered at both the high school and middle school.

“There was extensive research done on the types of turf that would be the safest,” board member Anne Lauritzen said. “We had a lot of information leading up to the vote.”