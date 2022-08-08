Carlisle High School turf field could be delayed to mid-September

It could be mid-September before the synthetic turf field under construction on the Carlisle High School campus is ready to host athletic teams.

“Our turf is going to be delayed in delivery,” Director of Facilities Karisa Lehman told the Carlisle Area School Board Thursday. “We hope to have that on Aug. 22.”

The delay will hold up installation, pushing the availability of the field to mid-September at the earliest, she said.

Meanwhile, work is underway to make other arrangements for teams to play and practice, Board President Paula Bussard said. She suggested the district post changes on its website and communicate updates to affected families through coaches.

“I believe it’s a three-week install once the turf gets here,” Superintendent Colleen Friend said. “We may have to look at schedules and get creative to make sure all our sports, male and female, can go on a schedule.”

The plan is to have Lehman work with Michael Black, director of secondary operations, and George Null, the athletic director, on a communications strategy, Friend said.

Athletic fields plan

The board in December approved a $3.19 million project that includes development of the multipurpose turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium. The project is being described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

The multiyear plan came out of a study done by a task force of district administrators and school board members working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz in Lancaster County. The task force looked at the current and future needs of not just school athletics, but also the marching band and physical education classes at the high school and middle school.

Prior to the start of the project, the grass field across Bellaire Drive from the stadium was used as a practice field by the varsity football team. The replacement synthetic field would be used by the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams, as well as the marching band, cheerleaders and physical education classes.

“I don’t support this project,” board member David Miller said, citing the financial costs involved so far in just phase one of the multiyear plan. Specifically, he took issue with two change order requests.

In the spring, the board approved $89,515 in change orders for rock removal submitted by the Heim Co. That expense was connected with work to bury electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines along Bellaire Drive. Those change orders virtually depleted the $100,000 contingency fund the district had set aside for the turf field.

On Aug. 18, the board may consider approval of a $22,600 change order to increase the height of the perimeter fence around the turf field from four feet to seven feet.

The money to develop the turf field could be used in so many other ways that do not risk injury to student athletes, Miller said. He forwarded articles to board members on research showing an increased risk of injury to students playing on synthetic turf compared to natural grass.

Friend has forwarded the articles to Null to share with athletic trainers.