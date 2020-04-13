Carlisle High School teachers open up production line for protective gear components

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s easy to feel helpless in the midst of a pandemic.

Luke Fetterolf had read the social media posts outlining the need for protective gear for health care workers on the front line against COVID-19.

He didn’t know it, but he was about to become part of an operation to produce head bands for face shields in an engineering classroom at Carlisle High School.

For about a week now, Fetterolf along with fellow engineering and technology teacher Matt Freeman have been running a production line of more than a dozen 3-D printers cranking out product as fast as possible.

The two volunteers have produced over 100 head bands, curved pieces of plastic about six inches across that are made to fit over the forehead from temple to temple. Face shields attach to this component.

“I think we all feel helpless,” Fetterolf said. “To be able to contribute, to make a difference, is exciting. We have found a way to contribute and we jumped at it.”

The process yields about 25 head bands per day, Freeman said. It takes about five-and-a-half hours to produce one print. Each 3-D printer is designed to produce low-volume prototypes of student work to test and help refine what they learn in class.