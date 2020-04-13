Carlisle High School teachers open up production line for protective gear components

It’s easy to feel helpless in the midst of a pandemic.
Luke Fetterolf had read the social media posts outlining the need for protective gear for health care workers on the front line against COVID-19.
He didn’t know it, but he was about to become part of an operation to produce head bands for face shields in an engineering classroom at Carlisle High School.
For about a week now, Fetterolf along with fellow engineering and technology teacher Matt Freeman have been running a production line of more than a dozen 3-D printers cranking out product as fast as possible.
The two volunteers have produced over 100 head bands, curved pieces of plastic about six inches across that are made to fit over the forehead from temple to temple. Face shields attach to this component.
“I think we all feel helpless,” Fetterolf said. “To be able to contribute, to make a difference, is exciting. We have found a way to contribute and we jumped at it.”
The process yields about 25 head bands per day, Freeman said. It takes about five-and-a-half hours to produce one print. Each 3-D printer is designed to produce low-volume prototypes of student work to test and help refine what they learn in class.
While 3-D printers are not the most efficient way to mass produce plastic head bands, it is technology that is available now for the more immediate need until manufacturers can catch up with demand, Freeman said. “It just seems that if you can, you should be willing to help someone on the front line.”
Late last week, Fetterolf and Freeman were joined by a third teacher, Najee Ferguson, expanding the capacity to three shifts of production supported by a supply of plastic filament in the school inventory. The finished products are stored in boxes that are placed outside the school for pick-up every Monday and Thursday by Nathen Feldgus, a 2016 graduate of Carlisle High School.
Group effort
A Carlisle resident, Feldgus is a senior at Messiah College majoring in computer engineering. He is also an intern at the Katapult Makerspace in downtown Dillsburg, a community workplace with high-tech machines for builders, tinkerers, coders and creative thinkers. After the state-mandated shutdown closed Katapult, staff members were left with no clients to serve and a collection of idle equipment, including 3-D printers.
Feldgus was asked by management if he could help Katapult produce face shields for health care workers. One assignment he had was to contact local schools to ask for additional 3-D printers to boost the output of component parts. Feldgus remembered his experiences with the printers while he was a student at Carlisle High School so he contacted Freeman, his old teacher.
It turned out Freeman was wondering what he could do to help protect health care workers. Like Fetterolf, Freeman saw social media postings about the need for protective equipment and how everyday people were stepping up to fill gaps in the supply chain.
Knowing the Carlisle Area School District would be hesitant to part with a 3-D printer, Freeman approached his supervisor Albert Parrillo, director of the center for careers and technology, which is part of Carlisle High School.
Parrillo then asked district Superintendent Christina Spielbauer if Freeman could use the 3-D printers at the school to produce head bands for the shields. The answer was yes and, within a day or so, a cottage industry was born.
An early step for Freeman was to recruit Fetterolf to help. The two men then arranged to have most of the school’s 3-D printers moved to a single classroom to maximize the efficiency of the operation.
Due to social distancing requirements, only one teacher can be in the classroom at a time, so the two of them work in shifts. At the start of each production cycle, Freeman or Fetterolf come in, remove the head bands from the printers and then prepare the machines for the next print run. They stick around during the early stages of production to correct any problems that may develop. Both teachers also take turns cleaning the work surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Aside from head bands, the production team took a day out to print around 60 plastic ear protectors that provide comfort to health care workers wearing surgical masks for extended shifts. A local nurse is distributing that product.
“I appreciate what the teachers are doing,” Feldgus said. “When I think about the community coming together, it’s just awesome. Anything we can do to fill the demand is fantastic.”
Fetterolf is using the production process as a lesson to his engineering students who are studying at home as part of a district-wide remote learning plan. His goal is to teach his students the ways in which engineering can come up with solutions to real-world problems.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
