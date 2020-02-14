Carlisle High School students ready to roll out 'Chicago' on stage

“‘Chicago’ is the first musical where I am not performing,” Kot said. “I do miss performing on the stage, but I appreciate the new perspective. I will never take for granted the work that goes on behind the scenes. I have definitely gained a better respect for all the hard work that goes into theater both by the actors and the crew.”

Out front

In her leadership role, Kot is in charge of the backstage operation. An important part of the work is to make sure the rehearsals run smoothly. “I have been with the actors since the very beginning,” Kot said. “I enjoy being able to see them grow. I have seen them fall into their characters a lot better.”

Rehearsals for “Chicago” started in December and have taken place virtually every week day after school. Typically, the work intensifies in the three to four weeks prior to the scheduled performances. This year, Saturday, Feb. 15, was the most intense day for the cast and crew who went through the entire show multiple times to master the content.

“It’s going to be hardcore,” Kot said.

Looking on, Schade had a lot to say about his students. “This has been one of the best casts. They went through a pretty rigorous audition process. They are doing remarkably well with the choreography.”