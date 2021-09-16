Carlisle High School students learn the art of compromise in painting the Unity Mural

Logistics were a problem at first due to COVID-19. Students were in a hybrid learning cycle of two days in the classroom, three days at home. But Gogoj used the time to talk to members of the National Art Honor Society who put together Teams A and B. At that time, Bowman and Dolan were juniors while Catherine Davis, Danielle Fevola and Madison Tack were seniors with the Class of 2021.

By the spring, a window had opened in the schedule where the teams took turns visiting the Carlisle police station. The work began with the three seniors taping off a six-foot square on one of the interior walls.

From there, the upperclassmen went old-school when they used an overhead projector and a transparency to trace the design of the two hands on the wall. They then blocked out the elements of the flag as they applied the base coat.

Bowman and Dolan were on a team that added details as the mural progressed. They used a dry brush technique to add texture and age to Old Glory. The finished product impressed Police Chief Taro Landis who drew a comparison Thursday between the strife of current headlines and the struggles of past generations.