Carlisle High School students comply with mask requirement as they learn block schedule during opening week

The first day of classes Monday saw Carlisle High School students in full compliance with the mask requirement as they adjust to the new block schedule.
While there was no show of defiance to the rules, staff had to remind a few students on the proper way to pull up the mask to completely cover the nose and mouth, Principal Michael Black said Tuesday. Staff had to hand out a few masks to students who had either lost or forgotten to pack one.
“We had a great first day,” Black said. “The students were here. They were eager and excited. We couldn’t ask for a better opening day.”
The first day included an extended homeroom period to brief students on the changes that went with the decision this year to pilot a block schedule.
“We provided a lot of information that eased some anxiety with students having to learn a new schedule,” Black said. “I thought our day went really well. We will still have some growing pains.”
The first week of school is normally an adjustment period as high school students get used to their schedule and find all their classrooms.
An outgrowth of adjustments made in response to COVID-19, the block schedule is a departure from the old schedule of seven class periods per day of almost 50 minutes each.
Instead, this year, the course load of each student is divided into two days of four class periods of about 80 minutes each. There are alternating Green and White days in keeping with the school colors.
On Green days, students have classes in periods one through three, along with a Bison Block period. On White days, students have classes in periods four through eight.
The Bison Block is an extra class period that rotates through the schedule of each student. During the first Bison Block of 2021-22, students returned to their first period class. During the second Bison Block, the rotation will carry over to the second period class and so on through the academic year.
To prepare for the new configuration, teachers were trained this summer on techniques to design lessons tailored to a longer class period. One goal is to break up each period into a variety of teaching methods including lecture, small group activities and large group projects.
On Aug. 5, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer announced that all students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses and indoors on school property until further notice.
Board members last week voted 8-1 in favor of a health and safety plan designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the district during 2021-22.
Despite a push by some residents for greater parental say, there was no motion by any board member last week to make wearing masks optional in school buildings.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Spielbauer said that every student and staff member has so far complied with the mask requirement. Overall, students and staff members are happy and excited to be back to five days a week of in-person instruction, she said.
In the lead-up to the first day of school, building principals shared information with families about the importance of masks as one way to mitigate the virus.
“Our top priority moving into the 2021-2022 school year is to keep our students and staff in school five-days-a-week as long as we possibly can,” Spielbauer said in early August.
