Carlisle High School students comply with mask requirement as they learn block schedule during opening week

The first day of classes Monday saw Carlisle High School students in full compliance with the mask requirement as they adjust to the new block schedule.

While there was no show of defiance to the rules, staff had to remind a few students on the proper way to pull up the mask to completely cover the nose and mouth, Principal Michael Black said Tuesday. Staff had to hand out a few masks to students who had either lost or forgotten to pack one.

“We had a great first day,” Black said. “The students were here. They were eager and excited. We couldn’t ask for a better opening day.”

The first day included an extended homeroom period to brief students on the changes that went with the decision this year to pilot a block schedule.

“We provided a lot of information that eased some anxiety with students having to learn a new schedule,” Black said. “I thought our day went really well. We will still have some growing pains.”

The first week of school is normally an adjustment period as high school students get used to their schedule and find all their classrooms.

An outgrowth of adjustments made in response to COVID-19, the block schedule is a departure from the old schedule of seven class periods per day of almost 50 minutes each.

