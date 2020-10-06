Carlisle High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Carlisle Area School District received confirmation Tuesday that a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.
District administrators learned from a parent that a student who took a COVID test on Monday received positive results Tuesday.
“The student has not physically been in the high school since Tuesday, Sept. 29 and only developed symptoms on Sunday, Oct. 4,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “Per the state Department of Health, symptomatic individuals can spread the virus 48 hours prior to developing symptoms. Since the student was not in school during the two days prior to developing symptoms, there were no close contacts at the school.
“Given the current level of community spread and the isolation of this case, the [high] school and district will remain open in Tier 2,” Spielbauer said. “The district remains in contact with the family and sends well wishes.”
