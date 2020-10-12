Carlisle High School student tests positive for COVID-19

Carlisle High School will remain open in Tier 2 after Carlisle Area School District officials received confirmation today that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

A parent notified administrators that the student took the test for COVID-19 on Thursday. The student was already quarantining at home due to another individual in the family previously testing positive, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a message to Carlisle High School families.

The student has not physically been in the building since Saturday, Oct. 3, or in classrooms since Tuesday, Sept. 29, Spielbauer added. The student first developed symptoms on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has determined that a symptomatic individual can spread the virus in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms. “Since the student was not in school during the two days prior to developing symptoms, there were no close contacts at the school,” Spielbauer said. “The district remains in contact with the family and sends well wishes.”

