Carlisle High School receives civic engagement award for 3rd consecutive year

For a third year in a row, Carlisle High School has received a gold level Governor’s Civic Engagement Award for registering to vote at least 85% of its eligible students.
Carlisle was one of 42 high schools across the state to receive either a gold or silver level award this year, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education.
The 42 schools registered a total of 4,035 eligible students during 2019-20. Carlisle was one of only three schools to earn a gold-level award for the third straight year. The other two schools are Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School and Wyoming Valley High School, both in Luzerne County.
This year, nearly 160 schools participated in a program that encourages high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers. Students are eligible to register if they are 18 or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.
“Congratulations to the schools and individual students who won this prestigious award,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said in the release. “By engaging and registering our youngest eligible voters, they are strengthening the future of our democracy. I am very pleased to see the growing popularity of this 3-year-old program that encourages peer-to-peer civic education and participation as poll workers and voters.”
During a school year cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, two-and-a-half times more schools participated and nearly twice as many schools received awards than in 2018-19.
Carlisle was one of 24 schools to earn a gold level award. Boiling Springs High School in nearby South Middleton School District was one of 18 schools statewide to earn a silver level award for registering to vote between 65% and 84% of its eligible students.
In 2018-19, 63 high schools participated in the program with 23 schools earning awards for registering 3,019 eligible students to vote. In the first year of the program, 16 high schools earned awards and 2,955 eligible students were registered to vote.
“Pennsylvania students are civic-minded and care about the future of their communities,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “Registering to vote is a critical step to having their voices heard, and I’m proud that so many students are prepared to exercise their right to vote.”
The 42 schools recognized this year are in 23 counties, plus one statewide charter school. PA Virtual Charter School is the first virtual school to earn an award.
Individual awards were given to students active in the program. Samantha Martin, who graduated this year from Carlisle High School, received an honorable mention, said Kevin Wagner, program chair of the social studies department of Carlisle Area School District.
Martin was honored for her work during the voter registration effort at the school and for a program she developed for her Gold Star Award as a Girl Scout, Wagner said. The program taught middle school students why it is important to vote.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
