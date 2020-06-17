Carlisle High School receives civic engagement award for 3rd consecutive year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For a third year in a row, Carlisle High School has received a gold level Governor’s Civic Engagement Award for registering to vote at least 85% of its eligible students.

Carlisle was one of 42 high schools across the state to receive either a gold or silver level award this year, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Departments of State and Education.

The 42 schools registered a total of 4,035 eligible students during 2019-20. Carlisle was one of only three schools to earn a gold-level award for the third straight year. The other two schools are Northwest Area Junior/Senior High School and Wyoming Valley High School, both in Luzerne County.

This year, nearly 160 schools participated in a program that encourages high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers. Students are eligible to register if they are 18 or will turn 18 on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.