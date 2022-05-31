Carlisle High School Quiz Bowl team finishes 5-5 in preliminary round of national championship

The Carlisle High School Quiz Bowl team finished with a 5-5 record during the preliminary round of the 2022 High School National Championship Tournament held in Atlanta on Saturday.

Captained by Dervia Dolan, the team consisted of Micah Austin, Morgan Pontious and Bennett Shine, and was coached by teachers Matthew Fahnestock and Jeff McMahon.

The tournament featured 272 teams from 34 states, including 17 from Pennsylvania. Each team of four students used buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

Carlisle’s shot at the playoffs ended when the team lost to Centennial B from Ellicott City, Maryland, in round 16. Tournament highlights for the Thundering Herd team include a narrow loss to Herberger from Glendale, Arizona, 230-205 during round 8; a narrow win over Carmel B from Indiana, 180-165 during round 12; and a narrow loss to Walnut Hills from Cincinnati, 210-185 during round 14.

The tournament champion was the A team from Detroit Catholic Central High School of Novi, Michigan.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

