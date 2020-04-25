Carlisle High School considers its options for a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020

While details have not been finalized, one proposal with traction involves the use of a program of study that is part of Carlisle High School’s Center for Careers and Technology. Students in the communications and broadcasting technology program have experience in video production and the livestreaming of past graduation ceremonies, Black said.

Under this proposal, staggered appointments would be scheduled where graduation speakers will come into the school to record their speeches. These audio-visual segments would then be combined with other content and edited into a finished product that could be broadcasted and posted online.

The Carlisle High School Class of 2020 consists of about 370 seniors who are scheduled to graduate on Thursday, May 28. A typical graduation includes speeches by students along with comments from both the superintendent and high school principal. Student speakers for the 2020 ceremony not been chosen.

A typical graduation includes musical performances by the school band and choir including the National Anthem and the alma mater. Since social distancing guidelines prevent either ensemble from performing as a group, one idea being explored is to use recordings from a past ceremony.

“We’re just brainstorming,” Black said. “Nothing is set in stone.”