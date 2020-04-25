Carlisle High School considers its options for a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020

The presentation of diplomas is the most cherished part of any high school graduation.
The walk across the stage and the handshake are as important as that moment of personal triumph before stepping out into the real world.
“That’s the part we’re struggling with,” said Michael Black, Carlisle High School principal. “It’s the first rite of passage from being a kid to becoming an adult. It really hurts not to have that connection at this point in time.”
The Class of 2020 came into their senior year with the same set of expectations as those who came before them. No one could have predicted what happened in mid-March when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the closure of schools to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sudden onset of the outbreak disrupted the final crucial months of a pivotal year in the lives of teenagers, not just in Carlisle, but in school districts nationwide. With graduation only a month away, Black is working with other administrators to keep alive the tradition while respecting the need for social distancing.
“We’re still trying to work through a plan,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said Thursday. “We plan to communicate it to families and students by the end of next week (May 1).”
Virtual proposal
While details have not been finalized, one proposal with traction involves the use of a program of study that is part of Carlisle High School’s Center for Careers and Technology. Students in the communications and broadcasting technology program have experience in video production and the livestreaming of past graduation ceremonies, Black said.
Under this proposal, staggered appointments would be scheduled where graduation speakers will come into the school to record their speeches. These audio-visual segments would then be combined with other content and edited into a finished product that could be broadcasted and posted online.
The Carlisle High School Class of 2020 consists of about 370 seniors who are scheduled to graduate on Thursday, May 28. A typical graduation includes speeches by students along with comments from both the superintendent and high school principal. Student speakers for the 2020 ceremony not been chosen.
A typical graduation includes musical performances by the school band and choir including the National Anthem and the alma mater. Since social distancing guidelines prevent either ensemble from performing as a group, one idea being explored is to use recordings from a past ceremony.
“We’re just brainstorming,” Black said. “Nothing is set in stone.”
The hardest thing to replicate in a virtual format is the personal interaction that goes with the presentation of each diploma, he said. One approach being discussed is to show the senior photo of each graduate as his or her name is called.
Other options
Administrators are still soliciting ideas from school districts across Pennsylvania and the nation through regional intermediate units and professional associations that provide news feeds on current trends in public education, Spielbauer said. A recent topic has been the impact of COVID-19 on high school graduations.
“There are reports of school districts postponing graduation to a later time — the summer or early fall — and inviting the seniors back,” Black said. That would not work well with Carlisle High School because a significant portion of each graduating class consists of teenagers who are either the children of Army War College students at Carlisle Barracks or attend the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.
Black was interviewed Thursday for this story. At the time, he did not have an exact count on the number of Class of 2020 graduates who fit either category. Typically, there are 50 to 75 seniors in each graduating class who are Army War College children or CPYB students, Black said.
Army War College students arrive in the Carlisle area in the summer, spend an academic year at Carlisle Barracks and then graduate the following June. The vast majority of them move on to the next duty assignment, which can be anywhere in the world. These Carlisle High School graduates often move with their families. CPYB draws students from all over the U.S., Black said.
He said another option many districts are exploring is to host the graduation ceremony at a drive-in movie theater where the participants would stay in their vehicles. The issue there is drive-in theaters are considered nonessential businesses under the current closure guidelines issued by the state, Black said. The Cumberland Drive-In Theatre outside Newville is located nearby.
While administrators in Carlisle did not seek input from the public, local residents have suggested ideas including one person who recommended a model similar to what was done recently at the Air Force Academy. During that ceremony, cadets practiced social distancing by sitting in chairs arrayed six feet apart. However, only the Class of 2020 graduates and academy staff were allowed to attend the ceremony.
Typically, Carlisle holds its ceremony for graduates and their families at either the high school stadium or the Kline Athletic Center on the campus of Dickinson College. It would be difficult for Carlisle to arrange a ceremony at its stadium where its senior class could be spread out and families could attend, Black said. The college has closed off public access to its facilities into June due to COVID-19, he said.
