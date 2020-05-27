Carlisle High School adds 57 new names to Vietnam Wall of Honor

Fifty-seven more names were added recently to the Vietnam Wall of Honor at Carlisle High School.
Workers last week installed a small commemorative plaque beneath the larger memorial that was dedicated in May 2018 in the hallway outside the auditorium in the McGowan building.
History teacher Kevin Wagner went into the project three years ago, knowing no matter how thorough the research, he and his students were bound to miss some of the names of Carlisle High School graduates and attendees who served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
“As I told my students, ‘History is messy. We probably won’t get it right the first time,’” said Wagner, who is also the program chair of the Carlisle Area School District social studies department.
During the dedication ceremony, Wagner had a notebook sitting on the podium for audience members to jot down the names of any veterans missing from the roster of raised letters on the cast aluminum plaque.
“Just that night, we had eight names that we had missed,” Wagner said. In May 2018, the memorial listed 214 names including the year each person graduated or attended the high school along with the military branch they had served in during the war.
In 2019, Wagner was contacted by Ken Zygmunt of Chambersburg, a Vietnam War veteran and 1965 graduate of Carlisle High School. Zygmunt first became aware of the Wall of Honor after reading an article about Wagner in the national magazine of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Wagner was one of three educators nationwide to receive a 2019 Teacher of the Year Award from the VFW in recognition of his dedication to honoring the memory of veterans and his commitment to teaching civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism in the classroom.
Through his “Silent Heroes” project, students research and preserve the legacy of local World War II veterans killed in action in Normandy. In 2018, Wagner worked with his students to identify local Vietnam War veterans in the lead-up to the construction of the Wall of Honor that also includes 10 flag cases that memorialize former Carlisle High School students killed during the war.
Zygmunt offered to review the list of known veterans and to make suggestions on who may be missing from the Wall of Honor. That review led Wagner to contact Albert Noggle, a Vietnam War veteran and 1950 graduate of Carlisle High School.
Input from the two men prompted the research that led to the addition of 57 names to the Wall of Honor. Wagner verified each new name against high school yearbooks and commencement programs for past graduation ceremonies.
The Carlisle High School Class of 1967 was particularly active in the effort to develop the Wall of Honor. Nine of the new names are members of that class. There are also seven new names from the Class of 1965.
Several of the veterans listed on the Wall of Honor attended or graduated from Carlisle High School prior to the actual Vietnam War years. They made careers or long-term enlistments out of their military service. “The earliest known veterans are two members of the Class of 1944,” Wagner said. “We also have one from the Class of 1974, right at the tail end of the Vietnam War.”
The recently installed smaller plaque was made by the same company using the same material as the larger plaque dedicated in May 2018, Wagner said. An official ceremony to dedicate the 57 new names has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagner wants to create a page on the school district website dedicated to the memory of those listed on the Wall of Honor. The webpage could include some information on the individual veterans. “That is a work in progress,” Wagner said.
As a recipient of the 2019 Teacher of the Year Award, Wagner received an all-expense-paid trip to Orlando, Florida, where he was presented with a $1,000 award for professional development and $1,000 for Carlisle High School. Wagner used that money, along with $300 leftover from the larger memorial, to pay for the casting of the smaller plaque.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
