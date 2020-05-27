Carlisle High School adds 57 new names to Vietnam Wall of Honor

Wagner was one of three educators nationwide to receive a 2019 Teacher of the Year Award from the VFW in recognition of his dedication to honoring the memory of veterans and his commitment to teaching civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism in the classroom.

Through his “Silent Heroes” project, students research and preserve the legacy of local World War II veterans killed in action in Normandy. In 2018, Wagner worked with his students to identify local Vietnam War veterans in the lead-up to the construction of the Wall of Honor that also includes 10 flag cases that memorialize former Carlisle High School students killed during the war.

Zygmunt offered to review the list of known veterans and to make suggestions on who may be missing from the Wall of Honor. That review led Wagner to contact Albert Noggle, a Vietnam War veteran and 1950 graduate of Carlisle High School.

Input from the two men prompted the research that led to the addition of 57 names to the Wall of Honor. Wagner verified each new name against high school yearbooks and commencement programs for past graduation ceremonies.

The Carlisle High School Class of 1967 was particularly active in the effort to develop the Wall of Honor. Nine of the new names are members of that class. There are also seven new names from the Class of 1965.