Salt and Pepper are bound to spice up the Carlisle High School curriculum.

The Center for Careers and Technology recently acquired a new teaching tool in the form of two robots with artificial intelligence capabilities.

“It’s all about direct student use,” said Albert Parrillo, director of careers and technology. “This is going to get our students ready for the jobs that are happening now and into the future.”

First to arrive on the scene was Salt, a four-legged programmable robot with some AI and limited problem-solving ability. Teachers will use the SES Quadruped to instruct students on automation, computer programming and mechanical engineering.

Recently, state Sen. Greg Rothman, R-Cumberland, visited the high school where students programmed the robotic dog to wave, roll over, dance and perform other tasks, Superintendent Colleen Friend told school board members during an April 20 monthly meeting.

“Career and technical education is fully integrated into our high school,” board president Paula Bussard said. “This creates so many opportunities both for our traditional CTE students, but also for our students going to college.”

Salt can interact with people through an iPad, Parrillo said. “It can see the whole room. It can sense your heat and body language.”

Carlisle Area School District used $32,000 from the annual career and technical education subsidy it receives from the state to buy Salt, he said.

Pepper, another robot, arrived at the high school Friday afternoon for an unboxing prior to a scheduled professional development training session.

“This is all new,” Parrillo said. “Teachers will be using it in their curriculum down the road. A lot of jobs are going to require training in AI, robotics and automation.”

The district acquired Pepper through a $55,000 supplemental equipment grant administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

While Salt is doglike and gets around on four legs, Pepper is humanoid with a head and arms on a wheeled chassis reminiscent of Rosie from the 1960s cartoon series "The Jetsons." Like its fictional counterpart, Pepper has a female voice.

“She can interact with you and hold conversations,” Parrillo said. “She can move around freely and explore the world around it. She can actually problem solve. If you put objects on a table and take one away, she can identify which object is missing.”

Like Salt, Pepper will be incorporated gradually into the curriculum. For now, the goal is to get the students and faculty used to the duo.

“They’re not intimidating,” Parrillo said. “They’re spices.”

As a marketing strategy, high school students brief younger students on what career and technology programs are available. This involves visits to local middle and elementary schools.

Parrillo plans to take Salt and Pepper on the road during these student-directed presentations. He said Pepper can be programmed to tell stories to preschool-aged children in the early childhood education program that is part of the Center for Careers and Technology.

Companies like Disney use this model of robot in the hospitality field, Parrillo said. “They have Pepper in the lobby to interact with people as they come in. In some places, the robot even checks them into their room. When the kids are waiting, they can talk to Pepper and play games on the video screen.”