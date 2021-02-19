Carlisle has set March 15 as target date to start four days in-person instruction for K-2 students

Under the hybrid model, students are divided into two groups that alternate their days of in-person instruction. This was done to reduce the number of students in the school building to facilitate social distancing.

“We know, by increasing the number of students in the classroom, we will not be able to maintain the same health and safety protocols of six feet of distance where possible,” Spielbauer said. “We are planning for the possibility that the distance separating students may only be three to four feet. It may become necessary to divide some of our larger classrooms. This will have a significant impact on staffing. It may be necessary to use professional support staff differently than our current model.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nationwide, there has been a push for more students to return to in-person instruction so long as there are appropriate safeguards. In recent weeks, Carlisle district administrators and school board members have been pressured from residents representing both sides of the public debate.