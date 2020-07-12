Carlisle district officials outline four "Tiers of Operation" for reopening schools

“There will be more face time with teachers each week,” Gogoj said. “Students will see their teachers in a live capacity, through a program like Zoom. We think this is critical to maintaining connections and relationships. Deadlines [on assignments] will occur as needed on a class-by-class basis.”

Under Tier 1, attendance will be taken each day and verified through some kind of class activity, Gogoj said. Every tier calls for a return to the grading and assessment protocols that existed before the outbreak of COVID-19. At the end of each marking period, elementary school students will receive a standards-based report card while students at the secondary level will receive a letter grade in each subject.

The meal distribution service that the district established in the spring would resume in some form if one or more schools are closed and operating under Tier One, Sands said.

Tier 2

Tier 2, the blended learning approach, will go into effect if conditions across the region warrant continued social distancing and other significant health precautions, Gogoj said. “This tier limits the number of students on buses and in school buildings and brings students into school at different times. On days where students are not in school, they will continue online learning.”