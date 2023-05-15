A fundamental shift in how Carlisle Area School District delivers elementary education could happen as early as 2025-26, Superintendent Colleen Friend said last week.

She briefed school board members on different options that depart from the status quo of seven K-5 elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.

“Every elementary school, in some respect, will be touched by this,” Friend said, adding that a recommendation could go before the board for a vote in October.

“This is not an immediate decision that we’re making,” she said. “This is a long-range solution.”

A decision this fall could trigger a planning period of nine to 12 months, followed by two years of construction or renovations that could involve multiple buildings. No cost estimates have been released.

Several options could mean the closure of one or more elementary schools, and almost all could lead to shifts in the attendance areas from which the buildings draw students.

During her presentation last Thursday, Friend did not name specific elementary schools. “That’s not a decision for right now,” she told board members. “That’s a decision the committee will make with the architect as we move forward.”

For months, central office administrators and building principals have been meeting with representatives of the architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates for what district officials call a reimagining of the elementary education program.

The overhaul is seen as a strategic fix to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiencies and equalize class sizes across schools. The district underwent a similar process about a decade ago in the lead-up to major renovations at Lamberton and Wilson middle schools.

Plans are underway to expand the committee to include teachers, support staff, parents and school board members with an eye toward recruiting a balance of representatives from different grade levels and buildings.

In separate meetings held last week, Friend briefed educators on the building configurations. In-person meetings with parents are scheduled for this Thursday and next Monday. There are also virtual meetings with parents being planned for May 23-24.

Committee work resumes on June 2 and will continue through the summer with two meetings each month through late August. There are no plans to implement any major shifts in 2023-24.

Configurations

“As the committee did its work, we looked at specific criteria,” Friend said, listing the current program, building capacity, construction costs, land usage and availability, transportation, the geography and location of each building and the age and cost to maintain the seven elementary schools as factors. Below is an overview of each option:

Model One: A sister school concept where six current schools are paired up as separate kindergarten/first grade, second grade/third grade and fourth grade/fifth grade buildings. The middle schools and high school are maintained as is. This option would require the closure of one school.

Model Two: The construction of a kindergarten academy, a reconfiguration of six current schools to grades 1-5 buildings, the current middle schools and the current high school. This option would require the closure of one elementary school.

Model Three: The construction of a kindergarten academy, a reconfiguration of five current schools to grades 1-5 buildings, the current middle schools and the current high school. This option would require the closure of two elementary schools.

Model Four: The reconfiguration of five current schools to grades K-3 buildings, the construction of a new fourth grade/fifth grade building, the current middle schools and the current high school. This option would require the closure of two elementary schools.

Model Five: The reconfiguration of five current schools to grades K-3 buildings, the conversion of one current elementary school into a fourth grade/fifth grade building, the current middle schools and the current high school. This option would require the closure of one elementary school.

Model Six: The reconfiguration of five current schools to grades K-3 buildings, the reconfiguration of the two middle schools to grades 4-6 buildings and the construction of a new grade 7-8 building. The high school will remain as is. This option would require the closure of two elementary schools.

Model Seven: The reconfiguration of five current schools to K-3 buildings, the reconfiguration of the two middle schools to grades 4-6 buildings and the construction of a new grade 7-8 with a separate wing as a ninth grade academy. The current high school would be reconfigured to a grades 10-12 school. This option would require the closure of two elementary schools.

Some students, teachers and staff members may be required to change buildings as a result of any shift, Friend said. “Faculty and staff are worried about being furloughed. That’s not the point behind any of this. We need more [educators], not less.”

But Friend said if a building closes, the district would have to reallocate its personnel to fit the new configuration. This may require some teachers and staff to change grade levels.

“That’s not the purpose of why we’re doing this,” Friend said. “We’re responding to the needs that our children have. We’re going to focus on teacher certifications and areas of expertise. The idea is not to move somebody out of their area of expertise and put them somewhere else.”

Costs are going to be a huge factor moving forward, Board President Paula Bussard said. The board decided early on to step back and let the administration study the elementary program as a whole, she said.

“The status quo is not OK,” board member Rick Coplen said. “This is a fabulous, exciting opportunity, but it will cost dollars, but our students are worth it.”