Carlisle, CV, South Middleton announce plans to launch remote learning by mid-April

Three local school districts have announced plans to launch within the next two weeks a more formal approach to remote learning in response to the mandatory closure of campus buildings due to the coronavirus.
As early as Monday, Cumberland Valley School District will transition from offering students optional enrichment activities only to having teachers post weekly lessons on new content, Superintendent David Christopher said.
Meanwhile, Carlisle Area School District will use the next two weeks to phase in by mid-April a similar format of providing continuity in education to its students, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.
South Middleton School District recently posted an update on its website setting April 15 as its goal to implement a K-12 learning plan. Details on the South Middleton plan will be sent to families by this Friday, April 3.
Administrators at Carlisle and Cumberland Valley said they have been mindful of the effect the pandemic is having on families.
“Parents are working from home,” Spielbauer said. “Some families are experiencing challenges to include the loss of employment or an ill family member. Many of our students have taken on additional responsibilities as caretakers of younger siblings. It is our fundamental goal to be good partners with our families, and to provide structure and meaningful learning, not to burden our families.”
“We are in this together,” Christopher said. “This is not going to be a perfect solution. It’s what we can implement now given the challenges we are facing. We are trying to transition a population of 9,500 students in a very short amount of time with no ability to get together and do professional development.”
Making the grade
Both districts plan to change the way students will be graded during the fourth marking period. Carlisle will not issue letter grades for secondary students or standards-based report card indicators for elementary students, Spielbauer said. “However, it is important to maintain some level of accountability.”
She said one focus of the Carlisle plan is to encourage students to stay engaged as they learn new content. While a formal grade will not be given, the student’s level of engagement will be taken into account when making a decision on whether the student passed the course.
Based on evidence of participation and activity, each Carlisle student will be rated as “highly engaged,” “moderately engaged” or “disengaged.” Though this rating will appear on the fourth marking period report card, it will not be calculated into the final course grade or GPA of secondary students. Instead, the course grade and GPA will be based on marking periods one, two and three.
At Cumberland Valley, all fourth-marking-period grades will be considered “pass” or “incomplete.” “Whatever you have in the third marking period is what you are going to have [in the fourth marking period],” Christopher said. “If you are failing a course, there will be an ability to move the grade up to pass. We think that is essential for students.”
The transition to new content is necessary so that students don’t fall behind when school starts up again, he said. This is especially important for high school students who are trying to meet graduation requirements or to acquire the prerequisite knowledge to take a higher level course in 2020-21.
CV plan
To minimize the burden on families, much of the new content will be presented in the form of lessons the teachers record and post online, Christopher said. This way the homebound student can access the lessons at times convenient to their parents’ stay-at-home work schedules. There will be some scheduled time-slots for video chats and other student-teacher interactive lessons.
“We are asking our teachers to drill down and find that essential content that needs to be covered from now until the end of the school year,” Christopher said. “It is important for people to remember that this [the pandemic] is happening in March moving into April as opposed to September, which would be a very different issue. Our teachers have moved through a ton of the content by this time in the school year.” He said spring is traditionally a season of standardized testing, field trips and other fun student activities, all of which have been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus.
There will be different expectations depending on grade level. Elementary school students will be asked to complete each week three lessons in English/language arts, three lessons in math and one lesson in either science or social studies. Secondary school students will be asked to complete 90 minutes a week in each core course.
There are also online resources such as Imagine Learning that students should try and access a minimum of three times a week. The district plan requires teachers to schedule weekly virtual check-ins with students depending on what works for each family.
Carlisle plan
Teachers in Carlisle are to use the remainder of this week to set up their online platforms and plan their first few weeks of online instruction, Spielbauer said. Next week teachers are to communicate with their students, share some simple and introductory activities and make sure that all their students have logged on and are comfortable with the set-up, she said.
By mid-April, the plan will be fully implemented and students will receive clear expectation from teachers, Spielbauer said. “Every Monday morning, a checklist of sequenced learning and engagement activities will be created on these platforms. Students may then work at their own pace, with guidance from their teachers, to complete the weekly activities.”
The goal is to help families manage the education of their children around other obligations, Spielbauer said. “Families should expect their students to receive approximately two to two-and-a-half hours of required activities per week, per course. Beyond that, teachers may provide optional enrichment activities, which would allow students to continue their studies if they and their families choose to do so.”
Technical difficulties
Each school district is trying to make sure that all their students have the technology to access online instruction. Students in Carlisle use iPads in grades K-7 and laptops in grades 8-12.
Carlisle High School students should already have their laptops at home but if they don’t, they will get an opportunity to retrieve them from the school building, Spielbauer said. Middle school families will receive direct communication from their building principals on device pick-up, she said.
Elementary school families are being asked to use the link, www.carlisleschools.org/device, to reserve a pick-up time to retrieve their iPad on Thursday, April 2. Families who have adequate access to these types of devices at home do not need a school device.
At Cumberland Valley, the challenge has been how to pivot the district from classroom instruction without one-to-one device access to a system based entirely on online learning, Christopher said. Technology access surveys have been used to help identify about 1,000 families that have the greatest need, he said.
“We are working with those families,” Christopher said. An enrollment of 9,500 students makes it impractical for Cumberland Valley to furnish a district-owned device to every student, and handing out devices would be a challenge during a period of social distancing, he said.
To prepare for its continuity of education plan, South Middleton School District distributed Chromebooks to students at Yellow Breeches Middle School on Tuesday. Normally, the Chromebook assigned to each student is kept inside the building. Only Boiling Springs High School students are allowed to take their laptops home.
South Middleton is still evaluating its technology survey from last week. That evaluation includes making calls to families that did not complete the survey. A decision on loaning devices for elementary students will be made and communicated to families in the near future.
South Middleton School District Computers 1
South Middleton School District Computers 2
South Middleton School District Computers 3
South Middleton School District Computers 5
South Middleton School District Computers 6
South Middleton School District Computers 7
South Middleton School District Computers 8
