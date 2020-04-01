Carlisle, CV, South Middleton announce plans to launch remote learning by mid-April

At Cumberland Valley, all fourth-marking-period grades will be considered “pass” or “incomplete.” “Whatever you have in the third marking period is what you are going to have [in the fourth marking period],” Christopher said. “If you are failing a course, there will be an ability to move the grade up to pass. We think that is essential for students.”

The transition to new content is necessary so that students don’t fall behind when school starts up again, he said. This is especially important for high school students who are trying to meet graduation requirements or to acquire the prerequisite knowledge to take a higher level course in 2020-21.

CV plan

To minimize the burden on families, much of the new content will be presented in the form of lessons the teachers record and post online, Christopher said. This way the homebound student can access the lessons at times convenient to their parents’ stay-at-home work schedules. There will be some scheduled time-slots for video chats and other student-teacher interactive lessons.