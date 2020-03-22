Carlisle Christian Academy implements virtual learning program in a matter of days

Matthew Tuckey was surprised by the results of the quick turnaround from classroom instruction to virtual lessons in only a couple of days.
The South Middleton Township man was nervous about what the state mandated closure of schools could mean for the education of his two sons, Brady, a sixth-grader, and Carson, a ninth-grader.
The boys are enrolled at Carlisle Christian Academy, a private school that made the transition from teaching in-person to completely online to stay connected with its students during the shutdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“They’ve exceeded all my expectations,” Tuckey said of academy teachers and staff. “It was school as usual on Tuesday. ... A regular school day with homework. It was not just busy work.”
With both parents telecommuting, the Tuckey home was like a small office building with four work stations sharing the internet. The arrangement was working well.
“There’s been a definite learning curve for students, families and the school,” said James Koser, head administrator. “It requires a lot of flexibility on everyone’s part. The families are very thankful that we are putting forth the effort to offer something to the students.”
Developing a plan
Located at 4412 Holly Pike, Carlisle Christian Academy offers a K-12 education to 110 students who reside in the Big Spring, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley and South Middleton school districts.
“One advantage in having a small school is we’re more agile,” Koser said. Until the coronavirus, the school had never been pushed to develop a format of total online instruction, he said.
Academy leaders first became aware of the potential for a school closure on Wednesday, March 11, two days before Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closing of all public and private schools in the state. Academy leaders met with staff and faculty to discuss options on how to provide instruction.
No one wanted the two weeks to go to waste or to send students home with a packet of busy work, Koser said. “We decided to leverage different online tools that help us with instruction to connect and interact with students via the internet.” Teachers and staff used the Microsoft Team app to set up virtual classrooms through video conferencing.
Prior to dismissal on Friday, the school had all the students empty their lockers and take home all their textbooks. One-to-one devices were issued to students in grades 6-12. Planning continued over the weekend and into Monday when all students were given the day off so that staff could finalize the transition to total online instruction starting Tuesday morning.
Adjustments
Since then, the school has operated on a daily schedule modeled after a two-hour delay. Only the core subject areas are being taught: math, science, English/Language arts and social studies. The school also considers Bible study a core subject area. The original lesson plan is being followed as much as possible. Naturally, there has been the need to make adjustments along the way.
One challenge is how to reconcile scheduling conflicts between the course load of students and the computer time parents need to maintain a job and a steady income, Koser said. He said the solution has been for teachers to record each lesson and class discussion and post a video online for those students to view later.
The original plan was to have a science fair at the school this past Thursday where the students could put their work on display. Instead, the teacher asked each student to produce a video to explain their experiment and their findings. Each video was posted online where other students had the opportunity to offer input.
Being a faith-based school, CCA has a chapel service every Wednesday. To accommodate that tradition, school staff arranged for the live-streaming of the chapel service to the students and their families.
The situation is not ideal for a faculty and staff that prefer direct interaction, Koser said. But the approach has been to make the most of a difficult situation and learn in the short-term what could be implemented in the long-term.
Despite some technical glitches, the participation rate among CCA students has been about 95%, Koser said. All of the school’s 13 teachers are involved in implementing the virtual instruction program, he said.
