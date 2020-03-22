Carlisle Christian Academy implements a virtual learning program in a matter of days after coronavirus concerns rise

“One advantage in having a small school is we’re more agile,” Koser said. Until the coronavirus, the school had never been pushed to develop a format of total online instruction, he said.

Academy leaders first became aware of the potential for a school closure on Wednesday, March 11, two days before Gov. Tom Wolf announced the closing of all public and private schools in the state. Academy leaders met with staff and faculty to discuss options on how to provide instruction.

No one wanted the two weeks to go to waste or to send students home with a packet of busy work, Koser said. “We decided to leverage different online tools that help us with instruction to connect and interact with students via the internet.” Teachers and staff used the Microsoft Team app to set up virtual classrooms through video conferencing.

Prior to dismissal on Friday, the school had all the students empty their lockers and take home all their textbooks. One-to-one devices were issued to students in grades 6-12. Planning continued over the weekend and into Monday when all students were given the day off so that staff could finalize the transition to total online instruction starting Tuesday morning.