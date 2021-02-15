 Skip to main content
Carlisle board optimistic for 'return to normality' in school calendar
Carlisle board optimistic for 'return to normality' in school calendar

Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entryway to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Area School Board could vote Feb. 18 on a district calendar for 2021-22 that follows the format in use before the pandemic.

“We are proposing, knock on wood, some return to normality,” board president Paula Bussard said during a meeting Thursday. “This calendar adheres to the kind of principles that we established the year before COVID.”

Under those principles, professional development days are scheduled throughout the academic year instead of clustered before or after the start or end date of classes, Bussard said. Having opportunities to train throughout the year has been beneficial for teachers and students, she said.

The onset of COVID-19 in mid-March 2020 forced school districts to pivot from the traditional in-person classroom model to virtual instruction.

Districts used the summer months to prepare instructional models as part of the health and safety plans they submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

To prepare staff for the reopening of schools, Carlisle and other districts concentrated the professional development days at the beginning of the current school year and delayed the start of classes to shortly after Labor Day.

The proposed 2021-22 calendar would return the district and its families to a more traditional pattern. The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 23, while the last day and graduation is set for June 2, 2022.

Bussard asked administrators to make sure that the proposed Carlisle calendar aligns with the calendars of other school districts that make up the local consortium that provides services to special education students.

The district schedule can be changed because of COVID-19 or some other reason, Bussard said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

