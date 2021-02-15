Carlisle board optimistic for 'return to normality' in school calendar

Carlisle Area School Board could vote Feb. 18 on a district calendar for 2021-22 that follows the format in use before the pandemic.

“We are proposing, knock on wood, some return to normality,” board president Paula Bussard said during a meeting Thursday. “This calendar adheres to the kind of principles that we established the year before COVID.”

Under those principles, professional development days are scheduled throughout the academic year instead of clustered before or after the start or end date of classes, Bussard said. Having opportunities to train throughout the year has been beneficial for teachers and students, she said.

The onset of COVID-19 in mid-March 2020 forced school districts to pivot from the traditional in-person classroom model to virtual instruction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Districts used the summer months to prepare instructional models as part of the health and safety plans they submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

To prepare staff for the reopening of schools, Carlisle and other districts concentrated the professional development days at the beginning of the current school year and delayed the start of classes to shortly after Labor Day.