It can be said needs and wants are in the eye of the beholder.

Rebecca Kline brought up that point when she went before the Carlisle Area School Board Thursday night.

Board members had just voted 6-1 to approve a $104.2 million budget for 2023-2024 that includes a 2.5% real estate tax hike. Under the budget, the rate will increase from 15.9729 mills to 16.3722 mills, effective July 1.

Paula Bussard and Sue Bower were absent while David Miller cast the only no vote against the fiscal plan. He questioned whether more could have been done to distinguish needs from wants.

To illustrate her point, Kline told the story of a friend who had a child in special education in a different school district who could have benefitted from a placement with an outside service provider.

“For that mother, her son needed those kinds of services,” Kline recalled. “But her friend thought what my friend needed was a want, not a need. The school district seemed to take that same approach and refused to provide the service.

“My friend took them [the district] to court and she won,” Kline said, before referring to legal fees and court damages. “They [the district] ended up spending three times as much for the remaining six years of that child’s education. Anybody who wants to say that something is just a ‘want’ needs to be very precise to say where they want to make the cut because that can backfire.”

Any examples?

With $104,210,000 in anticipated expenses, Carlisle school district faces a possible deficit of about $3.82 million. A board majority agreed with the recommendation by administrators to draw money from reserves to close that gap.

In the lead-up to his no vote, Miller called this approach to budgeting “unsustainable,” saying that he anticipates a higher tax hike next year with less money in reserves to fall back on.

“The solution is difficult, but it’s really to do a deep dive into what are the actual needs the district has and what are the wants,” Miller said. “I really do believe there are areas that are wants and could really be looked at. If we continue to deficit spend, we’re going to find ourselves in a situation where it’s unsustainable.”

In response, finance committee chairman Bruce Clash challenged Miller to give specific examples of line-items that he would deem as “wants” that could be cut from the budget for 2023-2024.

“We need some suggestions frankly on what you think are ‘wants' and what you think are ‘needs’ because everything I think in this budget is a ‘need’ for someone,” Clash told Miller. “We have seen how programs funded by district budgets can really identify a passion within a student and literally change their life and career course. I’m not any more qualified than you are to identify what’s in the budget and then ask the question on what can we do to trim.”

Prior to the vote, Clash said that the budget cycle has been out there as a series of public meetings held since last fall. There have been ample opportunities for board members to ask questions, Clash added.

Board member Rick Coplen spoke out in support of the way the finance committee and district administration handled this cycle. “The process is much better, more transparent and more specific than when I came on the board seven years ago,” Coplen said. “I do believe this is sustainable. I would be easily sustainable if our state legislature would adopt the principles and concepts of [President] Lincoln who, as a twenty-something, said the most important thing we do as a society is to educate our children.”

State funding

In the end, Miller offered no examples of what line-items to cut from the budget. Clash also addressed the comments by Miller regarding the projected $3.2 million gap. “I don’t think the deficit is likely to be this great,” Clash said. “We are budgeting conservatively when all indications are there could be a significant increase.”

In his first budget, Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed an increase in state support of public education that could yield about $2 million more in subsidy payments to Carlisle school district. But politics in Harrisburg continue to delay final adoption of the state budget.

Historically, school districts have used past trends to forecast state revenue projections to account for the delay between June 30 – when district budgets are due at the Department of Education – and whatever date the General Assembly actually approves a state budget.

For years, the state has not covered its fair share of public education costs, board member Gerald Eby said. “When I came on the board, they covered 50%. I thought that’s the way it was supposed to be. Clash said it’s [now] 32%, but I think it’s more in the 20% range because they [the state] are counting the money they are giving back to us for PSERS.”

Eby was referring to the state reimbursement of 50% of the annual cost increase tied to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System. As in past years, Eby said Thursday that past mismanagement of PSERS by state officials has resulted in millions of dollars in unnecessary costs to Carlisle school district.

“They didn’t cover their mistakes,” Eby said. “They just passed them down to us. PSERS is $3 million extra we pay each year. It’s totally unnecessary. It should be fixed.”

Tennis courts

In other action Thursday, board members voted 6-1 to approve an expanded scope of work for upgrades to the high school tennis courts that could increase the estimated project costs from $600,000 to $697,755.

The original plan for this project was to resurface the tennis courts behind the Fowler building of Carlisle High School and to install two new courts on the hill behind Wilson Middle School.

The revised plan adds a viewing platform and a higher-grade fence, along with a handicapped accessible parking area and pathways to the tennis courts. The revised plan also adjusts the slopes of the existing courts to meet the proper standard for interscholastic competition.

Miller voted against the expanded scope of work. In the past, he has opposed any cost proposals tied to a multiyear plan to improve athletic fields and facilities on the main district campus.