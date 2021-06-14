Carlisle board may consider more secure entrance for Mooreland Elementary School

Carlisle Area School Board may consider a proposal Thursday to provide a more secure entrance to Mooreland Elementary School.

Estimated at $1.3 million, the project would also include work to reconfigure the building interior to allow for more office space, said Eric Sands, district director of management services.

The design phase could begin this summer in the lead-up to November or December when the project could go out for bid, Sands told the board facilities committee last week.

Bids could come before the board in January with approval clearing the way for the district to secure all the necessary permits.

Construction materials could be ordered and a work crew mobilized to start the project in the spring or summer of 2022 with completion anticipated that fall, Sands said. There is $4.8 million in capital reserve funds earmarked for future renovations at Mooreland, he said.

In the past, administrators have suggested the development of parking lots and driveways on the campus, Sands said. That work is on hold pending the results of a districtwide review of the education program across the seven elementary schools.