Carlisle board may consider more secure entrance for Mooreland Elementary School

Carlisle Area School Board may consider a proposal Thursday to provide a more secure entrance to Mooreland Elementary School.
Estimated at $1.3 million, the project would also include work to reconfigure the building interior to allow for more office space, said Eric Sands, district director of management services.
The design phase could begin this summer in the lead-up to November or December when the project could go out for bid, Sands told the board facilities committee last week.
Bids could come before the board in January with approval clearing the way for the district to secure all the necessary permits.
Construction materials could be ordered and a work crew mobilized to start the project in the spring or summer of 2022 with completion anticipated that fall, Sands said. There is $4.8 million in capital reserve funds earmarked for future renovations at Mooreland, he said.
In the past, administrators have suggested the development of parking lots and driveways on the campus, Sands said. That work is on hold pending the results of a districtwide review of the education program across the seven elementary schools.
The first priority at Mooreland is to upgrade building security by enclosing and converting the front porch into a double entrance and vestibule area, Sands said. “We want to maintain as much flexibility as possible with this building as we go through and figure out our elementary program.”
Committee chairman Brian Guillaume said the entrance modifications would be designed to address the need for safety upgrades without taking away future options.
“We’re not losing anything,” Guillaume said, adding there would be no need to either rebuild or demolish the improved entrance to make way for a follow-up renovation project.
“The way we are approaching this makes sense,” Board President Paula Bussard said. “It doesn’t delay the safety that we know the school needs. We can do this and it does not impede in any way, shape or form a long-term plan for Mooreland.”
The district is conducting a comprehensive review that could result in school buildings being closed or consolidated, attendance areas being redrawn or the grade structure being reconfigured.
There are four elementary schools in Carlisle Borough — Bellaire, Hamilton, Letort and Mooreland. There is one school each in the borough of Mount Holly Springs and in North Middleton and Dickinson townships. Though each school is a K-5 building, enrollment in early 2020 varied from 465 students at Crestview Elementary School to 191 students at North Dickinson Elementary School.
District committees are reviewing the complexities of its elementary program through the lens of curriculum, student-to-teacher ratios and the geographic challenges, barriers and opportunities that go with having buildings located within a broad valley with attendance areas that stretch from North Middleton Township in the north to Dickinson Township in the south.