Carlisle board approves proposed budget with 2% tax hike

Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved a proposed budget for 2021-22 that calls for a 2% increase in the real estate tax.

The $95.3 million fiscal plan will be available for public review online or at the district office during regular hours. A vote on final budget adoption is scheduled for June 17.

The tax hike would increase the millage rate by .3070 from the current 15.3528 mills to 15.6598 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have to pay $1,565.98 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $30.70.

Tax schedule change

For the second year in a row, Carlisle-area property owners will have more time to pay their real estate tax bill during the discount period.

Board members Thursday passed a resolution to extend the discount period by a month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30. As with last year, the economic aftermath of COVID-19 played a role in their decision.

“The district is sympathetic to the financial hardships faced by many of the district’s taxpayers and has determined that the realignment of the tax collection schedule should be phased in to lessen the impact,” the resolution reads.