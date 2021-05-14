Carlisle board approves proposed budget with 2% tax hike

Carlisle Area School Board Thursday approved a proposed budget for 2021-22 that calls for a 2% increase in the real estate tax.
The $95.3 million fiscal plan will be available for public review online or at the district office during regular hours. A vote on final budget adoption is scheduled for June 17.
The tax hike would increase the millage rate by .3070 from the current 15.3528 mills to 15.6598 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have to pay $1,565.98 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $30.70.
Tax schedule change
For the second year in a row, Carlisle-area property owners will have more time to pay their real estate tax bill during the discount period.
Board members Thursday passed a resolution to extend the discount period by a month from the traditional cut-off date of Aug. 31 to Sept. 30. As with last year, the economic aftermath of COVID-19 played a role in their decision.
“The district is sympathetic to the financial hardships faced by many of the district’s taxpayers and has determined that the realignment of the tax collection schedule should be phased in to lessen the impact,” the resolution reads.
“It makes sense to do it,” Board President Paula Bussard said. “This past year, we used that same schedule and I believe it helped individuals. Tax collections were very favorable.”
The board resolution also extends by one month the period during which a property owner can pay the face amount of a school tax bill with no discount or penalty imposed. The traditional face period ran from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, while the face period for this coming fiscal year will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.
Under the resolution, a 10% penalty shall be imposed on school tax payments received after Nov. 30. All unpaid school taxes as of Dec. 31 will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau for collection.
Budget overview
Finance committee chairman Bruce Clash presented an overview of the budget for 2021-22 during the board meeting Thursday.
Total expenditures are projected at $95,376,000, which is an increase of about $8.4 million over the current year’s budget of $86.9 million.
Major cost drivers include $1,898,000 for a projected salary increase along with an increase in the district’s contribution to the Public School Employee’s Retirement System, Clash said.
Three cost drivers totaling $4,055,000 are directly related to COVID-19. These include:
• $1,810,000 to offset an increase in outside cyber charter school enrollment
• $1,745,000 to offset an increase in Carlisle Virtual Academy enrollment
• $500,000 to add teaching staff to reopen to five-days-a-week of in-person instruction starting Monday, Aug. 23
Major expenditures also include a $1,797,000 debt payment out of the general fund along with a $666,666 contract with Questeq to restructure the district’s technology department.
To pay for this, the district is anticipating $92,615,000 in revenue including $985,000 from the proposed 2% tax increase.
The district plans to use a one-time infusion of $1,707,000 in federal COVID relief money to fortify and expand the Carlisle Virtual Academy, Clash said. The district is also expecting about $500,000 more in Earned Income Tax revenue next year.
Even with the tax increase and additional revenue, the district is looking at a shortfall of about $2,761,000 between projected revenues and expenditures.
To bridge that gap, the administration is recommending a drawdown of $2 million in assigned fund balance, $700,000 from the cyber/charter school assigned fund balance and $61,000 from unassigned fund balance.
Given the economic circumstances and the district's financial picture, the board is striking a balance between the interests of taxpayers and slowing the rate of depletion of the reserves, Clash said.
A broken system?
Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget for 2021-22 includes a $1.35 billion increase in the Basic Education Funding appropriation to school districts. Carlisle Area School District prepared its budget based on level state funding in both the basic education and special education subsides.
To meet the June 30 deadline to file with the state, school boards often have to adopt a final district budget before the Pennsylvania General Assembly acts on the state budget.
“The order makes no sense,” Carlisle board member Deborah Sweaney said. “From a logical thought process, the whole system is broken, but I don’t see the state making any of the changes they should make.
“This year we have the added situation where the federal government is making decisions about how much money would flow from the federal government into the states into the school districts,” Sweaney said, referring to COVID relief money. “We have no idea how that is going to go.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.