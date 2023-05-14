Carlisle Area School Board voted 7-1 last week to advertise a proposed $104.2 million budget for 2023-24 that includes a 2.5% real estate tax increase.

David Miller was the only board member present to vote against putting the fiscal plan on display for 30 days on the district website at carlisleschools.org and in the district office at 623 W. Penn St. Board member Jon Tarrant was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

The budget will be reviewed again on June 8 in the lead-up to a vote on final adoption expected on June 15. Board meetings start at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

“I have concerns about this budget and believe it could be better,” Miller said, adding that the board is not paying enough attention to the impact the proposed tax hike could have on taxpayers on a fixed income.

Given the economy and inflation, the burden the district places on property owners is unsustainable into the future, Miller said. Though he did not specify particular line-items to cut, Miller pressed the board to take another look at reducing expenses for next year.

The proposal is to increase the tax from the current 15.9729 mils to 16.3722 mils to generate about $1.3 million. When combined with other sources, this would result in $100,390,000 in projected revenue.

With $104,210,000 in anticipated expenses, the district faces a possible deficit of about $3.82 million. District administrators recommend the board draw money from reserves to close the gap.

Administrators based the impact of the proposed tax hike on $177,400, the median assessed value of homes in the district. At 2.5%, the property owner would pay $2,897.88 or $70.68 more than the current year.

As with prior budget cycles, board member Rick Coplen urged residents to lobby Pennsylvania lawmakers to boost the state subsidy on basic education, special education and career and technical education.

“If the General Assembly would adopt 100% of the governor’s proposed budget, we would not be having this discussion,” Coplen said. “We would have everything fully funded and provide high quality public education with absolutely no tax increase.

“We’re always doing a balancing act,” Coplen said. “I recognize a tax increase affects all of us. We all pay taxes and yet, as I look at it, what we all value as a community is a high quality public education. It costs money to provide that.”

Board member Bruce Clash, chairman of the finance committee that has been reviewing the budget for months, agreed with Coplen. Clash said the state is not a full partner when it funds only a third of the expenses incurred by frontline providers.

“I am pleased that the administration was able to work through a budget and only increase spending by 3.1% — below the rate of current inflation,” Clash said. From the beginning of the budget cycle, the board rejected the idea of increasing the property tax rate by 5.3%, the maximum hike allowed under Act 1.

Instead, the board opted for a 2.5% tax hike with drawing $3.82 million from reserves to keep the revenue base high enough to meet future obligations, Clash said. “We can’t go any lower than that [2.5%] and be fiscally responsible. I’ve been studying these numbers for nine months.

“This is an art, not a science,” Clash said of budget policy. “We projected a deficit last year, but ended with a surplus because, frankly, we had a hard time filling all the positions that we budgeted for.”

In Pennsylvania, the annual rate of new teacher certifications is 20% of what it was 10 years ago. This is causing a shortage of trained classroom educators, which is expected to get worse.