Carlisle board approves comparative religion course for 2021-2022

Carlisle Area School District will introduce “A Comparative Study of World Religions” course at its high school starting in 2021-2022.

School board members Thursday approved a motion to pilot the year-long elective course with one to two classroom sections of juniors and seniors.

“This is going to be an amazing opportunity for our students,” said Anne Lauritzen, who chairs the board’s education committee. “I think it will be very eye-opening.”

The course will emphasize that religion is as important to the identity of mankind as culture and economics, she added. “It will also help our students understand their own community.”

District families practice over 30 different faiths demonstrating a broad range of diversity, said Kevin Wagner, a high school history teacher who leads the social studies department that developed the course.

“The approach to religion is an academic one, not a devotional one,” Wagner told board members last week during a committee meeting. “The focus is on studying religion, not practicing it.”