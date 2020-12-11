Carlisle board approves comparative religion course for 2021-2022

Carlisle Area School District will introduce “A Comparative Study of World Religions” course at its high school starting in 2021-2022.
School board members Thursday approved a motion to pilot the year-long elective course with one to two classroom sections of juniors and seniors.
“This is going to be an amazing opportunity for our students,” said Anne Lauritzen, who chairs the board’s education committee. “I think it will be very eye-opening.”
The course will emphasize that religion is as important to the identity of mankind as culture and economics, she added. “It will also help our students understand their own community.”
District families practice over 30 different faiths demonstrating a broad range of diversity, said Kevin Wagner, a high school history teacher who leads the social studies department that developed the course.
“The approach to religion is an academic one, not a devotional one,” Wagner told board members last week during a committee meeting. “The focus is on studying religion, not practicing it.”
The course will begin with a basic unit on understanding the world’s religious heritage. This will include a definition of religion, an overview of the different forms of religious expression, an outline of the different periods of religious history and a study of the different functions of religion within society.
Subsequent units will detail the specific teachings and practices of each faith with coursework that includes case studies analyzing the religion in the context of contemporary society and current events.
The course is in keeping with the mission statement of the social studies department which is to inspire students to gain a global perspective, Lauritzen said. Wagner added there is a growing push throughout the U.S. to incorporate more non-Western history and culture into the secondary school curriculum.
Matthew Busillo, a civics teacher at Carlisle High School, was instrumental in developing the outline of this course, Wagner said. “He did a lot of the work behind the scenes.”
Of all the faculty members within the department, Busillo is the most qualified to teach the course, Wagner said. Busillo has bachelor’s degree in philosophy and religious studies from West Chester University.
For years, district administrators have been encouraging teachers to develop topics they are passionate about into courses that have real-life relevance for students, said Michael Gogoj, district director of curriculum and instruction. “This is a course on comparing and understanding the religions of the world…Their impact on culture, politics, society and international relations.”
Family forums
Aside from a presentation on the new course, the education committee heard a report last week from Superintendent Christina Spielbauer about the series of Family Forums she hosted virtually the week of Nov. 9.
The forums served as a sounding board for families to vent concerns and to ask questions that relate to district operations during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Key themes that emerged from the forums include: ‘
• Families would like to see more time with their teachers via Zoom
• Many families indicated their children are feeling overwhelmed with their course workloads, especially for Honor and Advanced Placement classes
• Families would like to see an increase in feedback on assignments
• Families are concerned about the mental health of their children.
Superintendent goals
In other action, school board members approved a list of district and superintendent goals for what remains of the current school year.
One goal will be to evaluate the current protocols and procedures used for placing students in the alternative education program. District administrators also plan to review policies and procedures tied to the rapid surge in enrollment brought on by COVID-19 and its draw towards greater online learning options.
Specifically, administrators want to evaluate the practicality of staffing the virtual academy with more Carlisle school district teachers instead of contracting that service to outside vendors.
Going forward, district personnel will also evaluate whether operating seven elementary schools is the most efficient and effective of resources in staff and materials.
A multi-year goal is the development of an updated district comprehensive plan that the board could approve in fall 2021 for an effective date of July 1, 2022. The process will begin with the formation of a committee of staff members, students, family, community representatives and board members to identify plan goals.
