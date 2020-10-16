Carlisle board agrees to cap any tax increase for 2021-2022 to 3.9%

Carlisle Area School Board passed a resolution Thursday setting a limit of 3.9% as the maximum property tax increase for 2021-22.

A final vote on a possible tax hike is still eight months away as the district is only starting its budget review cycle for next school year. In a typical cycle, the Carlisle board considers a preliminary budget in May followed by final adoption in June.

State law requires each school district to decide early in the review cycle whether it intends to seek exceptions under Act 1 that broaden the authority of school boards to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.

There was no support among Carlisle board members at a recent finance committee meeting to seek Act 1 exceptions that account for year-to-year increases in special education costs and the local contribution the district makes to the Pennsylvania Public School Employee’s Retirement System.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education set the base index rate at 3% for all school districts across the state, committee chairman Bruce Clash said. Adjustments were then made based on personal income and the market value of real estate to account for the level of wealth within each district, he said.